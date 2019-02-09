World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Hungary
  5. Épitész Stúdió
  6. 2018
  7. Residential Housing in Kőbánya / Épitész Stúdió

Residential Housing in Kőbánya / Épitész Stúdió

  • 02:00 - 9 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Residential Housing in Kőbánya / Épitész Stúdió
Save this picture!
Residential Housing in Kőbánya / Épitész Stúdió, © Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz

© Gergely Kenéz © Gergely Kenéz © Gergely Kenéz © Gergely Kenéz + 31

  • Architects

    Tamás Fialovszky, Tamás Ábrahám, Gergely Kenéz

  • Location

    Budapest, Hungary

  • Category

    Housing

  • Area

    2800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Gergely Kenéz
Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz

Text description provided by the architects. This residential project was realized on an interesting site in the outskirts of Budapest. The underground water reservoir of Pest is located right behind the plot, and on one side we find a public park. This ensures that the environment stays natural for the long term, in an otherwise dense residential area.

Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz

Regulations made it possible to build a relatively big house compared to the neighboring buildings. To keep the scale of the project fit with its surroundings, we decided to divide it into two blocks connected by an entrance area, the garage and a common garden on its roof. This also helped to recreate the original inclination of the site, which had been mined previously.

Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz

To reduce the scale, even more, the blocks were articulated as additive elements, so we could create elevated terraces and gardens for the apartments on higher levels.

Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz
Save this picture!
Section
Section

This way the house feels like several family houses composed into a whole, rather than a residential block divided into apartments.

Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Épitész Stúdió
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Hungary
Cite: "Residential Housing in Kőbánya / Épitész Stúdió" 09 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906466/residential-housing-in-kobanya-epitesz-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream