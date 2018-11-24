HillSide House / Zack | de Vito Architecture + Construction

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. The goals for this project were multi-faceted and ambitious- Design a new, modern, sustainable and energy efficient home that had the highest level of craft and attention to detail. The floor plan is open and spacious, providing function and flexibility, three of the five bedrooms are designed with flexible use in mind- they can be master bedrooms, an in-law unit, home office or family room.

Special attention was paid to energy efficiency starting with the 10Kw solar PV system, which provides the energy for the ultra-high efficiency mini-split heat pump heating and air conditioning. The house has an abundance of strategically located large windows, providing abundant day light and passive solar gain, minimizing the need for lighting, which is 100% LED or high efficacy. Where possible materials were sourced to be reclaimed or made from recycled content.

- Sustainable & Energy efficient with Smart home capability

- Maintenance free exterior

- Flexible, spatially dynamic floor plan on a challenging hillside site