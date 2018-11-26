S.Engine Fengshengli-Cafe / Atelier Ohne Zwang

Client S.Engine Coffee

Text description provided by the architects. The Cafe is located in one of the most flourishing Shopping District in Shanghai.

The idea is to make a peaceful environment for people who want a coffee-break from their ordinary busy lives, in which they could have their imagination be free.

Space

An atrium is made in the middle and going through the original two-story building. The highlight is at the top of the atrium. A 3-diameter wide skylight lets the sunshine light up entire space throughout the day.

Layout

A coffee bar is in middle of the ground floor and surrounded by a couple of one-step high sitting-area. The seats in the sitting-area are clustered in different heights to maintain the privacy but not entirely secluding people from others. The second floor can be reached through a spiral staircase where multiple cloud shape balconies are floating in the air circling the atrium, making the two separate flights more conjoined.

Color

White is the primary color in this Cafe. It opens up your mind making people to imagine and to conceive. It can intersperse the entire space with free souls.