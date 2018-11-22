World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. South Korea
  5. Hyungseung Lee
  6. 2018
  7. Urban Cabin / Hyungseung Lee

Urban Cabin / Hyungseung Lee

  • 20:00 - 22 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Urban Cabin / Hyungseung Lee
Save this picture!
Urban Cabin / Hyungseung Lee, © Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park

© Youngchae Park © Youngchae Park © Youngchae Park © Youngchae Park + 10

Save this picture!
© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park

Text description provided by the architects. BEGINNING
This project was totally different from other architecture & interior design works.
I was with the client from the site selection, one step ahead of the usual commission process.

The boundary limit was set to be located near the fish market in order to buy live fish easily and the client’s residence. Also the space limit was set considering the client’s budget and the number of employees.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The client and I made a final decision where the monthly rent was more expensive than other shops but located in Main Street after comparing several candidates.

ISSUE
The Main Street also means that there are always high risks.
The building we were going to be part of is a large four-story building and it was just a single building located between lots of building forest.

Save this picture!
© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park

The biggest issue at the time of the site selection was that there were a large number of shops that had changed in just a few months before they could endure the high monthly rent.

Nevertheless, the client showed confidence in the dishes and expressed willingness to challenge it at reasonable prices through analysis of surrounding restaurants.
What’s left was a role as a designer.

Save this picture!
© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park

SOLUTION
In front of the site, there were narrow sidewalks, bicycle paths, four lanes, and two large trees. Those things were not creating a pleasant atmosphere for pedestrians. In addition, there were gloomy pubs on both sides of the site, which made me feel depressed while walking up and down the street, especially during the evening hours.

Save this picture!
© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park

So I decided to design with a focus on solving some of these spatial problems.
Although it was a small size of restaurant, the entrance was partially allocated to public areas by setback in order to provide space for pedestrians and attract their eyes. And I also thought that it would be appropriate for them to create a small CABIN in the URBAN like chaos.

Save this picture!
Section & Details
Section & Details

A gable form from the outside to the inside and red cedar finish was the most minimal design to provide a small CABIN for them.

Save this picture!
© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Hyungseung Lee
Office

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant South Korea
Cite: "Urban Cabin / Hyungseung Lee" 22 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906412/urban-cabin-hyungseung-lee/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream