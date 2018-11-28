Casa Santísimo / JJRR/Arquitectura + AREA

+ 26

Arquitect design José Juan Rivera Río, Héctor Módica, Fernanda Soriano, Rogelio Ledesma, Carlos Ledesma.

Location Mexico City, Mexico

Area 12916.6 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Jaime Navarro

Interior design Habitación 116 - Rafael Rivera y Javier Claverie

Site Area 13993.0 ft2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It is an intervention and extension of a house in the residential area of San Angel at south of Mexico City.

The challenge in this project is to preserve the essence of the original house, being a house with a large central courtyard with a traditional style of colonial hacienda characteristic of the houses in San Angel. In turn complement the architectural program with a contemporary touch in such a way that respect to 100% the essence and style of the original house. To achieve this result, we think of materials such as wood, flattened whitewash, volcanic stone, glass, as well as giving importance to vegetation; with the intention of differentiating the new part of the original part of the house achieving a good dialogue between both.

On the ground floor we find the living-dining room between the garden and the central courtyard, looking for the greatest possible transparency between them causing a cross ventilation. In the same way it was possible to play with the interior atmosphere and the exterior, in such a way that the garden and the central patio are the main elements.

Around the central courtyard is the game room, studio, family-room, kitchen and laundry, all with direct access and views to the central courtyard.

In the first level we find the most private areas, 3 bedrooms with bathroom-dressing room and terrace each and a more intimate family as well as a gym.

In the basement floor we find the parking lot for 8 cars, 2 service rooms, security booth and the main access to the house in a very independent way to the services.