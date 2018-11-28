World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. AREA
  6. 2018
  7. Casa Santísimo / JJRR/Arquitectura + AREA

Casa Santísimo / JJRR/Arquitectura + AREA

  • 12:00 - 28 November, 2018
Casa Santísimo / JJRR/Arquitectura + AREA
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

© Jaime Navarro

  • Arquitect design

    José Juan Rivera Río, Héctor Módica, Fernanda Soriano, Rogelio Ledesma, Carlos Ledesma.

  • Location

    Mexico City, Mexico

  • Area

    12916.6 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. It is an intervention and extension of a house in the residential area of San Angel at south of Mexico City.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The challenge in this project is to preserve the essence of the original house, being a house with a large central courtyard with a traditional style of colonial hacienda characteristic of the houses in San Angel. In turn complement the architectural program with a contemporary touch in such a way that respect to 100% the essence and style of the original house. To achieve this result, we think of materials such as wood, flattened whitewash, volcanic stone, glass, as well as giving importance to vegetation; with the intention of differentiating the new part of the original part of the house achieving a good dialogue between both.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Section
Section
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

On the ground floor we find the living-dining room between the garden and the central courtyard, looking for the greatest possible transparency between them causing a cross ventilation.  In the same way it was possible to play with the interior atmosphere and the exterior, in such a way that the garden and the central patio are the main elements.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Around the central courtyard is the game room, studio, family-room, kitchen and laundry, all with direct access and views to the central courtyard.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

In the first level we find the most private areas, 3 bedrooms with bathroom-dressing room and terrace each and a more intimate family as well as a gym.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

In the basement floor we find the parking lot for 8 cars, 2 service rooms, security booth and the main access to the house in a very independent way to the services.

