  7. GENSHANG Restaurant / OFFICE COASTLINE

GENSHANG Restaurant / OFFICE COASTLINE

  • 19:00 - 27 November, 2018
GENSHANG Restaurant / OFFICE COASTLINE
© Alessandro Wang
© Alessandro Wang

  • Interiors Designers

    OFFICE COASTLINE

  • Location

    423 Madang road, Shanghai, China

  • Lead Architects

    Akihito Matsushita

  • Design Team

    Zhenyu Yang, Zhenyan Wu, Benyang Zhou

  • Area

    198.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Alessandro Wang

  • Constructor

    Shanghai Yunbao interior design construction co. ltd.

  • Lighting consult

    West mount lighting co.lcd.
© Alessandro Wang
© Alessandro Wang

Text description provided by the architects. For life-style brand “Genshang”, We designed their new tea house on Madang road, downtown of Shanghai. The client wishes to have a place for the slow life in contrast with the daily fast-paced life. We approached the project by making a gentle sequence, from the entrance shop, long tea bar, dining area to the lounge room at the end.

© Alessandro Wang
© Alessandro Wang
© Alessandro Wang
© Alessandro Wang

The project is located on the 1st floor of a commercial complex. The main entrance is set up on the inner side of the shopping complex, framed by copper, another interpretation of their brand color. The door is recessed and open to the side, in order to welcome the guest gently into the shop. The lower display, together with translucent fabric softly hides space behind, and shift the passage to the side.

© Alessandro Wang
© Alessandro Wang

The long timber counter, almost takes the full length of the side, serves Chinese tea in the daytime and cocktail at the night. Above the counter, the half-vaulted ceiling with copper pendant lightnings creates a cozy atmosphere. Behind the counter, we used uneven wall relief, which gives different expression according to the natural light.

© Alessandro Wang
© Alessandro Wang

The main dining space is 4.8 m high with exposed ceiling. We designed a table and chairs set like a round cake which can be stood for party or display for an event in the center.

© Alessandro Wang
© Alessandro Wang

The lounge room with vaulted ceiling is located on the deepest place from the main entrance. With folding doors, it suits for activities such as meeting, event and private party.

© Alessandro Wang
© Alessandro Wang

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OFFICE COASTLINE
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant China
Cite: "GENSHANG Restaurant / OFFICE COASTLINE" 27 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906386/genshang-restaurant-office-coastline/> ISSN 0719-8884

