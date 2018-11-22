Casa Molina / SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos

+ 28

Architects SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos

Location Mexico

Authors Juan Soler, Alan Orozco , Antonio Contreras, Santiago Párraga, César Gutiérrez

Interior Design PAUTA Valeria Llanos, SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos

Area 160.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Cesar Béjar

Manufacturers Loading...

Structure Grupo SAI

Installations M3 Ingenierías More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Due to the client's need to minimize the construction time on site of an annex for his rest home, we project it as a prefabricated element. It includes a two-bedroom program with two full bathrooms and a common terrace space. An important condition for the design are the dimensions allowed for the transport on the road of the pieces that will make up the house. For this, we plan modules up to 7.20 x 2.40 m. Standard dimensions of a transport platform and that also optimize the use of metal profiles with which the structure and the frames of the house will be manufactured.

The structure was manufactured in a workshop, where was assemble the light covers, electrical, plumbing installations and the finishing of floors, walls and ceilings in the bathrooms. Upon arrival at the site, where the foundation was prepared to receive the structure, the modules were assembled and placed in the chancel, exterior stone was installed, the bathroom furniture, luminaires and accessories. Finally they finished placing and detailing finishes.