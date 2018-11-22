World
  Casa Molina / SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos

Casa Molina / SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos

Casa Molina / SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos
  • Architects

    SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos

  • Location

    Mexico

  • Authors

    Juan Soler, Alan Orozco , Antonio Contreras, Santiago Párraga, César Gutiérrez

  • Interior Design

    PAUTA Valeria Llanos, SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos

  • Area

    160.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Cesar Béjar
Text description provided by the architects. Due to the client's need to minimize the construction time on site of an annex for his rest home, we project it as a prefabricated element. It includes a two-bedroom program with two full bathrooms and a common terrace space. An important condition for the design are the dimensions allowed for the transport on the road of the pieces that will make up the house. For this, we plan modules up to 7.20 x 2.40 m. Standard dimensions of a transport platform and that also optimize the use of metal profiles with which the structure and the frames of the house will be manufactured.

Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Section
Section
The structure was manufactured in a workshop, where was assemble the light covers, electrical, plumbing installations and the finishing of floors, walls and ceilings in the bathrooms. Upon arrival at the site, where the foundation was prepared to receive the structure, the modules were assembled and placed in the chancel, exterior stone was installed, the bathroom furniture, luminaires and accessories. Finally they finished placing and detailing finishes.

Cite: "Casa Molina / SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos" [Casa Molina / SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos] 22 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906350/casa-molina-soa-soler-orozco-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

