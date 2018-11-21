Safdie Architects Completes an Extensive Restoration of Unit at Habitat 67

Safdie Architects has completed a comprehensive renovation of Moshe Safdie’s unit at the iconic Habitat 67 in Montreal, Canada. The 10th floor unit of the designated monument was restored to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Habitat 67, in conjunction with a 2017 exhibition of Safdie’s work titled “Habitat ‘67 vers l’avenir : The Shape of Things to Come.”

Two years worth of repairs to the duplex unit included addressing decades worth of water damage, extensive interior restoration, and technical upgrades to align the building’s systems to 21st century standards of sustainability and energy conservation.

To address water damage, exterior concrete walls were stripped to enable repair, insulation, and waterproofing of the envelope, while original wood parquet flooring was restored, while slot detailing was installed to improve airflow.

Energy-efficient windows were pocketed behind the wall to match the original profile and sightlines, and sliding patio doors were restored to their original working condition. Appliances within the apartment, such as the molded fiberglass bathrooms, clear polycarbonate railings, and kitchen cabinets were painstakingly restored, with new kitchen appliances integrated behind the cabinetry to match the originals.

The unit will now be donated to the public realm as a place of scholarly research, and public tours. Safdie Architects is also involved with continuing restoration to the exterior of the entire complex.

For the scheme’s development, Safdie Architects collaborated with local architect Ghislain Bélanger, and contractor Fairmont Construction.

News via: Safdie Architects