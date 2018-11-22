Projeto 03 / Kiko Salomão

+ 20

Architects Kiko Salomão

Location Bragança Paulista, Brazil

Architect in Charge Kiko Salomão

Team Renata Leite, Ana Lino, Fernando Kalili, Giovana Belinello, Milla Machado

Area 900.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Fran Parente

Interior Design Rafael Palombo More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived to stand out from its neighbouring peers, but still integrating itself with the surroundings, this house located inside a countryside condominium separates living, intimate and service areas into a set of three individual barns, where a disorderly disposition expresses the desire to break from the traditional conception of a country house.

Aiming for a country coziness, the interior design project was originated simultaneously with the architecture and follows a contemporary style seen through rustic lenses, counting on an accurate selection of furniture purchased in shops around the world and also designed exclusively.