Projeto 03 / Kiko Salomão

  • 03:00 - 22 November, 2018
Projeto 03 / Kiko Salomão
Projeto 03 / Kiko Salomão, © Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

© Fran Parente © Fran Parente © Fran Parente © Fran Parente + 20

  • Architects

    Kiko Salomão

  • Location

    Bragança Paulista, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Kiko Salomão

  • Team

    Renata Leite, Ana Lino, Fernando Kalili, Giovana Belinello, Milla Machado

  • Area

    900.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived to stand out from its neighbouring peers, but still integrating itself with the surroundings, this house located inside a countryside condominium separates living, intimate and service areas into a set of three individual barns, where a disorderly disposition expresses the desire to break from the traditional conception of a country house.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Aiming for a country coziness, the interior design project was originated simultaneously with the architecture and follows a contemporary style seen through rustic lenses, counting on an accurate selection of furniture purchased in shops around the world and also designed exclusively.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Sections
Sections
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Kiko Salomão
Steel Concrete Brick

