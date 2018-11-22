Projeto 03 / Kiko Salomão

-
Architects
-
LocationBragança Paulista, Brazil
-
Architect in ChargeKiko Salomão
-
TeamRenata Leite, Ana Lino, Fernando Kalili, Giovana Belinello, Milla Machado
-
Area900.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
Interior DesignRafael Palombo
Text description provided by the architects. Conceived to stand out from its neighbouring peers, but still integrating itself with the surroundings, this house located inside a countryside condominium separates living, intimate and service areas into a set of three individual barns, where a disorderly disposition expresses the desire to break from the traditional conception of a country house.
Aiming for a country coziness, the interior design project was originated simultaneously with the architecture and follows a contemporary style seen through rustic lenses, counting on an accurate selection of furniture purchased in shops around the world and also designed exclusively.