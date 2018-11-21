Topic:

The Prize is open to new works, redevelopments, existing building expansions, urban-scale interventions, landscape design and in any other project that clearly expresses the ideals of sustainability.

Title Thirteenth International Prize for Sustainable Architecture Fassa Bortolo - built projects division

Type Competition Announcement (Built Projects & Masterplans)

Organizers Department of Architecture of University of Ferrara Italy

Registration Deadline 20/12/2018 23:30

Submission Deadline 05/02/2019 23:30

Price 120,00



The main aim of the award is to promote architectures that are in greater harmony with the environment and designed for the needs of man, capable of satisfying the needs of our generations without limiting those the future, and to share with a large public the results of the research in the architecture field.

The Prize has involved during the years over 1000 built projects in more than 30 countries of the five continents.

Prize:

The Prize is awarded every two years. This edition will award three built projects with Gold or Silver Medals, at the discretion of the jury, to the most significant projects judged.

The jury, at its discretion, may also identify a shortlist of works for Honourable Mention.

Jury:

The International Jury has been composed by prestigious and very well-known members coming from all over the world, as shown in the brochure on the history of the Prize linked below.

The International Jury for the 2019 thirteenth edition includes:

- Thomas Herzog (Germany) Chairman

- Anne Lacaton (France)

- Xu Tiantian (China)

- Theo Zaffagnini (Italy)

- Nicola Marzot (Italy) Secretary

Download the information related to this competition here.