Lavi+ / Estúdio Leme

Text description provided by the architects. Lavi was developed with the purpose of promoting wellness through tasty raw foods. The name itself, inspired by the Haitian language, signifies LIFE. The whole concept surfaces from the notion that healthy, truly nutritious foods are the means by which to foster longevity and the betterment of individual’s quality of life. The architectural design of the restaurant has been inspired by the same concepts of the brand, creating an atmosphere capable of nurturing all five senses through the combination of its simplicity and orderliness with the nourishing, fresh raw foods served.

Inspired by references of minimalism linked to unpretentious yet elegant designs, very few materials were used in the project. The fair-faced concrete, natural wood, and iron are in evidence, mixing different textures and joining raw materials that refer to nature or handmade craftsmanship. The real wood panel forms a geometric, proportional design, that, once assembled, slat by slat, become the Lavi brand’s symbol.

Two tables, composed of metal tabletops with a shared tree trunk base, were placed near the vertical garden in order to encourage the interaction between customers. On the side porch, there are several plant plots with dense vegetation, creating a visual barrier to preserve the restaurant’s intimacy. Unique luminaires made of iron were created especially for the restaurant. They possess a vase-like where vegetables and fruits can be planted.