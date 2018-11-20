World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Foster + Partners Open Apple Champs-Élysées Store by Transforming Parisian Apartment

Foster + Partners Open Apple Champs-Élysées Store by Transforming Parisian Apartment

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Foster + Partners Open Apple Champs-Élysées Store by Transforming Parisian Apartment
Save this picture!
Foster + Partners Open Apple Champs-Élysées Store by Transforming Parisian Apartment, via Foster + Partners
via Foster + Partners

The latest Apple Store designed by Foster + Partners has opened on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, occupying the grounds and courtyard of a historic Parisian apartment. The ornate Beaux-Art building has been appropriated by “carefully interweaving several layers of history with contemporary, light-filled and inviting spaces.”

The design is the result of a close collaboration by Foster + Partners and Apple’s chief design officer Sir Jonathan Ive, which has produced Apple Stores around the world including Piazza Liberty in Milan, Michigan Avenue in Chicago and Regent Street in London.

via Foster + Partners via Foster + Partners via Foster + Partners via Foster + Partners + 8

Save this picture!
via Foster + Partners
via Foster + Partners

The surviving detailing of the building, situated on the corner of Champs-Élysées and Rue Washington, has been restored and incorporated with the design, “sympathetically juxtaposed within dynamic contemporary interior spaces. Visitors enter via an ornate 19th-century Parisian passage flanked by display spaces, before being directed to a newly-revived "cour intérieure" (interior courtyard).

Save this picture!
via Foster + Partners
via Foster + Partners

The courtyard, adorned with large mature trees, is activated by a unique Kaléidoscope solar roof-light with mirrored pyramids reflecting sunlight onto internal surfaces. The roof light is covered in solar panels on the exterior, while reflecting fragmented images of the surrounding urban landscape from below. As day turns to night, the effect of the Cubist-inspired roof light changes, offering new experiences from every corner.

Save this picture!
via Foster + Partners
via Foster + Partners

Original features retained during the renovation include a restored timber and marble "escalier d’honneur" (grand staircase) connecting the levels. Given that the apartment has transcended several uses through its lifetime, the Fosters proposal sought to revive the original spirit of the building, with restored features such as the staircase juxtaposed with the dynamic new additions such as the roof light. The constant transition between old and new is designed to allow visitors to appreciate the history of the location, catching glimpses of historic fabric from contemporary spaces, and vice versa.

Save this picture!
via Foster + Partners
via Foster + Partners

My collaboration with Foster + Partners is now in its tenth year and I am thrilled we have completed such a special project together. I love Paris. The charm and allure of the city is encapsulated by the scale and energy of the Champs-Élysées, and Apple Champs-Élysées is an extension of that vitality, wrapped within a historic envelope, with a careful juxtaposition of new and old.
-Sir Jonathan Ive, Chief Design Officer, Apple

Save this picture!
via Foster + Partners
via Foster + Partners

Apple Champs-Élysées opened on November 18th, 2018.

News via: Foster + Partners

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Foster + Partners Open Apple Champs-Élysées Store by Transforming Parisian Apartment" 20 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906229/foster-plus-partners-open-apple-champs-elysees-store-by-transforming-parisian-apartment/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream