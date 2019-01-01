Warde Office / Studio AG Arquitetura

+ 20

Architects Studio AG Arquitetura

Location São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Architects in Charge Amanda Castro, Giovana Giosa

Team Amanda Jardim, Camila Youssef

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Ricardo Bassetti

Engineering Construmar Engenharia More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Upon entering the room the user is greeted by a range of texture and materials that make him explore the environment in a sensory way. The project hired by a law firm in São Paulo, Brazil, arose from the need for a space for interaction and exchange of knowledge. The living area should be the highlight of this expansion. We placed this space in the center of the set and worked from it to be a point of light (flash) that radiates to the rest of the room.

To delimit the lounge we developed a suspended wooden light fixture with a tensioned screen, creating a diffuse light plane. An interesting and intentional counterpoint comes from mixing a weight material like typical Brazilian wood with a current hi-tech lighting technology. We believe that projects must always be attentive to new trends without leaving behind the culture and tradition. The repetition of these light fixtures in the environment provides strength and identity to the project.

A metal partition designed by us separates the individual workrooms from the living environment without barring the natural light into the room and the artificial lighting for the rest of it. The idea of stacked cubes forming a fog, provides a sense of spatial division and privacy, keeping the sights, nevertheless. This metallic mesh reinforces the orthogonality and rhythm of the elements that make up the architecture that is softened through the rounded corners of the light fixture and the curved wall that houses the auditorium door, inviting the user to explore the space and simulating, in a poetical manner, the turning of pages of a book.

We chose to explore the horizontal line below the beams to bring lightness and amplitude to the space. To demonstrate this concept the wooden panel does not reach the slab, as well as the metal partition and the auditorium block. Through a neutral and silent color palette, we sought to bring a bit of residential coziness into this corporate environment in which the main purpose was to connect people and strengthen human relationships. There was also a great concern in embedding the local culture in that environment. The slabs in exposed reinforced concrete and the use of native woods, combined with the furniture of great Brazilian designers contribute to this.