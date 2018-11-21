Parking House Ejler Bille / JAJA Architects

+ 9

Architects JAJA Architects

Location Ørestad, 2300 København, Denmark

Area 17000.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Manufacturers Loading...

Contractor Max Bögl Group

Structural Engineer Skanding

Client CPH City & Port Development More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Ejler Bille’s Parking House introduces a human scale to the infrastructural facilities that (still) occupy our cities. The ambition has been to transform parking houses from being mere functional necessities for cars, into attractive places for people and our urban environment.

Commissioned to design the façade only, we created a patchwork pattern of brick and stretch the metal that varies in scale. On the upper part of the façade, the scale of the pattern is larger, relating to the vast size of the parking house structure. As the façade meets the street, the patchwork pattern becomes smaller and creates inviting spaces for people.

The aesthetic expression differs depending on the distance of the viewer. From afar, the large patterns are the prevailing experience, while it becomes more intricate in detailing when experienced up close. The façade is also designed to provide a space for building and nature to interact. Assisted by the stretch metal patchwork, vines will eventually cover the building’s four facades and create a beautiful contrast between the rigid façade pattern and organically grown plants.