World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Parking
  4. Denmark
  5. JAJA Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Parking House Ejler Bille / JAJA Architects

Parking House Ejler Bille / JAJA Architects

  • 02:00 - 21 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Parking House Ejler Bille / JAJA Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of JAJA Architects
Courtesy of JAJA Architects

Courtesy of JAJA Architects Courtesy of JAJA Architects Courtesy of JAJA Architects Courtesy of JAJA Architects + 9

  • Architects

    JAJA Architects

  • Location

    Ørestad, 2300 København, Denmark

  • Area

    17000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016
Save this picture!
Courtesy of JAJA Architects
Courtesy of JAJA Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Ejler Bille’s Parking House introduces a human scale to the infrastructural facilities that (still) occupy our cities. The ambition has been to transform parking houses from being mere functional necessities for cars, into attractive places for people and our urban environment.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of JAJA Architects
Courtesy of JAJA Architects
Save this picture!
Sketches
Sketches
Save this picture!
Courtesy of JAJA Architects
Courtesy of JAJA Architects

Commissioned to design the façade only, we created a patchwork pattern of brick and stretch the metal that varies in scale. On the upper part of the façade, the scale of the pattern is larger, relating to the vast size of the parking house structure. As the façade meets the street, the patchwork pattern becomes smaller and creates inviting spaces for people. 

Save this picture!
Parking House Ejler Bille / JAJA Architects, Courtesy of JAJA Architects
Courtesy of JAJA Architects

The aesthetic expression differs depending on the distance of the viewer. From afar, the large patterns are the prevailing experience, while it becomes more intricate in detailing when experienced up close. The façade is also designed to provide a space for building and nature to interact. Assisted by the stretch metal patchwork, vines will eventually cover the building’s four facades and create a beautiful contrast between the rigid façade pattern and organically grown plants.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of JAJA Architects
Courtesy of JAJA Architects

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
JAJA Architects
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Parking Denmark
Cite: "Parking House Ejler Bille / JAJA Architects" 21 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906198/parking-house-ejler-bille-jaja-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream