  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Portugal
  5. NPS Arquitetos
  6. 2018
  7. Estúdio C / NPS Arquitetos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Estúdio C / NPS Arquitetos

  • 03:00 - 21 November, 2018
Estúdio C / NPS Arquitetos
Estúdio C / NPS Arquitetos, © Cátia Pimentel
© Cátia Pimentel

  • Architects

    Rui Neto, Sérgio Silva

  • Location

    Figueira da Foz, Portugal

  • Area

    115.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photography

    Cátia Pimentel
© Cátia Pimentel
The work is a refurbishment on the ground floor of an early 20th century building in the center of the city of Figueira da Foz. The space, once a small broom factory, was adapted into a loft.

© Cátia Pimentel
In order to the new condition, the typology was studied to reinforce the presence of the constructive elements that testify its time, among which the irregular granite masonry, the structures and wood partitions, the brick arcs and an iron safe box built into one of the walls.
The refurbishment privileged this conditions, maintaining it whenever possible.

© Cátia Pimentel
© Cátia Pimentel
Plan
Plan
© Cátia Pimentel
In the structural and cladding elements of the new walls and ceilings, it was used Sylver fir wood. This solution aimed to assume the new elements through the use of an homogeneous language that contrasted with the textures that remained in time, especially the granite and wood surfaces.

© Cátia Pimentel
The central core, with a smaller height for the introduction of a mezzanine, includes the technical spaces: the laundry and the bathroom. This core separates two distinct space moments: the living room/kitchen and the bedroom, both with double height ceilings. The housing also has a small outdoor space in which solid ceramic brick was used as a coating material.

© Cátia Pimentel
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Estúdio C / NPS Arquitetos" [Estúdio C / NPS Arquitetos] 21 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906119/estudio-c-nps-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

