World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Poland
  5. xystudio
  6. 2018
  7. Suwalki Kindergarten / xystudio

Suwalki Kindergarten / xystudio

  • 08:00 - 20 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Suwalki Kindergarten / xystudio
Save this picture!
Suwalki Kindergarten / xystudio, Courtesy of xystudio
Courtesy of xystudio

  • Architects

    xystudio

  • Location

    Północna 34, 16-402 Suwałki, Poland

  • Author Architects

    Dorota Sibinska, Filip Domaszczynski, Marta Nowosielska

  • Design Team

    Anna Pralat, Marta Komorowska

  • Area

    1125.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
Save this picture!
Courtesy of xystudio
Courtesy of xystudio

Text description provided by the architects. Kindergarten in Suwalki is the second kindergarten founded by furniture factory Fabryki Mebli “Forte” S.A. for their employee's children. It is planned for 150 kids. Location in the north part of Poland had a strong influence on the building shape. It's located in the beautiful but windy suburbs. That vast plot gave an opportunity to design a one-story building. Building location and the functional layout are determined by the sun. East part of the building is designed for younger children. They need more light during morning classes before nap. In the afternoon they play outside. Location and orientation of the building provide shade on the playground during hot summer days.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of xystudio
Courtesy of xystudio
Save this picture!
Sun Movement Scheme
Sun Movement Scheme
Save this picture!
Courtesy of xystudio
Courtesy of xystudio

Kindergarten is located in the west part because older kids don't sleep during the daytime so sunlight is useful throughout the whole day. Garden with the small greenhouse is visible from the kindergarten classrooms. Playground, on the other hand, is located on the south to do not distract the children. In a few years, planted trees will shade the playground. Additional toilets for kids are located near the playgrounds. The whole building is surrounded by multifunctional roofed terraces with built-in sandpits. It allows children to play near the classrooms. Furthermore roofing protect from the rain and sun. We indicated roof holes location to shade part of every sandpit. All classrooms have a direct connection with the terrace.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of xystudio
Courtesy of xystudio

It is possible to open big windows and enlarge the classroom area. During the summer, roofing protects halls from overheating and during the winter, when the sun is low, rays of the sun comes to interior. All classrooms are lighted by skylights. Thanks to this whole interior are full of natural light. The building plan is in H shape. This way there were created two patios – one from the entrance and the second from the garden. The building is surrounded by wooden terraces. It protects from wind, sun and fulfills the function of a doormat. A big multifunctional hall is “the heart of building”. It is lighted by skylights and big glazing from the patio. Inside there are ladders, swings, and wall with mirrors.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of xystudio
Courtesy of xystudio
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
Courtesy of xystudio
Courtesy of xystudio

When it is raining this room is a perfect area for playing. The land development plan is as important as building plan. The surroundings are a complement to the building and are its continuation. Classrooms have a direct connection with terraces and terraces are connected with playgrounds and greenery. Along east border are flowerbeds and greenhouse. In the garden grow raspberries, blackberries, blueberries as well as many other edible plants. Surrounding is covered by lawns and hills. It is a perfectly natural winter play area. It is illuminated with exterior lights powered by windmill located on the hill. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of xystudio
Courtesy of xystudio

The additional attraction for kids is spiral slide on the front facade. To ensure comfort to children whole building is adapted to their scale. To make them feel comfortable roofing are lower to make high cubature not overwhelming. From the outside, you can get the impression that the building is small but it grows when you come inside. We gave up with external patio because of bad weather conditions and many rainy days during the year in this part of Poland. Instead of that, there is a big multifunctional hall as “the heart of the building”. It provides children the opportunity to play in spite of bad weather conditions and air pollution.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of xystudio
Courtesy of xystudio

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
xystudio
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Poland
Cite: "Suwalki Kindergarten / xystudio" 20 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906081/suwalki-kindergarten-xystudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream