Brick by Brick: a Doctor's House for Maji Moto / Studio TOTALE

Houses • Arusha, Tanzania Architects: Studio TOTALE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 55 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Maria Chiara Gatti

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ALAF , Tanga Cement PLC

Lead Architects: Arch. Marco Nucifora; Arch. Claudia Cavallo; Arch. Elena Pazzaglia; Arch. Andrea Pazzaglia; Arch. Alessio Orrico

Team: Alessandro Pieroni; Andrea Testi; Cassandra Calugi; Cecilia Sgammini; Costanza La Greca; Jacopo Bardi; Jacopo Naldi; Lavinia Antichi; Margherita Franchi; Maria Vittoria Genovesi; Marta Gironi; Martina Calcinai; Michela Gessani; Michele Franzone; Stefano Ottaviani

Collaborators: C-re-a.i.d. (N.G.O.)

Clients: Maji Moto village, Arusha Government

City: Arusha

Country: Tanzania

Text description provided by the architects. Maji Moto is a spontaneous village in the northern Tanzania, Arusha area, nearby the Kilimanjaro mountain. The Doctor's House needed to keep the medical center operative, will grant access to basic healthcare treatments for the population by allowing dwelling for those who will work in the dispensary.

The building itself is a prototype for both sustainable technology and spatial distribution. The 30sm surface is divided into four equal modules: three indoor spaces (two bedrooms and one living), one outdoor space (cooking area). This space helps to avoid intoxication by smoke caused by the common habit of cooking indoors. Is covered yet open to create a dialogue with the other buildings and environment.

The porch is a filter between public and private space. The project is built with local materials: soil, stone, and gravel. The walls are built in C.S.E.B (Compressed Stabilized Earth Blocks). The use of wood is kept to the minimum needed. The technologies involved are low cost, quick, and easy to build. We aimed to blend tradition with contemporary standards to promote some small yet effective innovations.