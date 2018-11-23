World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Switzerland
  5. meier + associés architectes
  6. 2017
  7. Apartment Building in the Countryside / meier + associés architectes

Apartment Building in the Countryside / meier + associés architectes

  • 08:00 - 23 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Apartment Building in the Countryside / meier + associés architectes
Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

© Yves André © Yves André © Yves André © Yves André + 18

  • Collaborators Architects

    Teresa Blanco, Laurence Boye, Arnaud Mottet, Joao Pontes, Marta Alpuim

  • Civil Engineer

    ab ingénieurs

  • Heating and Ventilation Engineer

    SB Technique

  • Electrical Engineer

    Rhône-Electra Engineering

  • Sanitary Engineer

    Schumacher Ingénieries

  • Site Supervision

    acau

  • Surveyor

    Christian Haller, MBC
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a hollow at the edge of a forest bordering the Route de la Louviere in Presinge. The land slopes towards the northwest and the entrance to the site is via the lower end of the plot, on an internal road that also serves an EMS (a medico-social center) at the upper end. The compact nature of the volume allows for superb views of the surrounding greenery. Access to the apartments is via the private road along which is installed an access ramp leading to the parking area. The basement contains parking spaces, cellars, a civil protection shelter, and utility rooms.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

The project proposes 12 apartments of four or five rooms, each with a corner loggia that allows for double solar orientation - with the exception of two apartments on the ground floor, one of which is extended by a terrace. Vertical circulation is via a naturally lit staircase, which creates a distance between the two apartments to the north and brings light to the center of the volume.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

Access into each apartment is through a generously sized entrance hall which acts as an articulation between the daytime and nighttime zones, and which gives access to the daytime sanitary facilities. The living room is bright and opens onto a large space, in the corner of which is the loggia. The rooms have access to shared sanitary facilities and the master bedroom enjoys the use of a «private» bathroom.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

In this place of great poetry, the material aspect of the volume takes on an important role. A simple expression is called for, in symbiosis with the wooded landscape and in harmony with the EMS de la Louvière. The facades are thus constructed in colored concrete with large openings, of which the natural wood joinery reflects the surrounding forest.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
meier + associés architectes
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Switzerland
Cite: "Apartment Building in the Countryside / meier + associés architectes" 23 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905983/apartment-building-in-the-countryside-meier-plus-associes-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream