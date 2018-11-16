World
Ghost Cabin / SHED Architecture & Design

  • 12:00 - 16 November, 2018
Ghost Cabin / SHED Architecture & Design
© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

“Ghost Cabin” is a site specific installation located in Seattle’s Chophouse Row. The installation is inspired by the site’s historical past—a frontier homestead whose foundations still lie below the courtyard. By re-imagining the frontier cabin in heavy cedar planks, the artists pay homage to the site’s history and create a focal point for the public space.

Diagram
Diagram

Completed in 2018, the installation was commissioned by Liz Dunn of Dunn + Hobbes, developer of Chophouse Row, and Greg Lundgren, a local artist and curator. Criteria included the site-specific artwork “take risks and create an outsized visual and visceral presence that is newsworthy and dramatic.”  A strong desire was also expressed for artwork that would add “an organic, primordial material presence” to an otherwise forlorn corner in the Chophouse Row courtyard.  

© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

To create the installation, cedar planks were applied to the various surfaces within the boundary of the courtyard corner, collaging together the disparate elements to create a unified tactile composition. The distorted field of wood comes together as both a natural focal point in the courtyard space and serves as a backdrop to reorient perspectives.

Elevations
Elevations
© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi
Site Plan
Site Plan

The cabin shape is, from most vantage points, unrecognizable—an evocative and distorted layered wood plank sculpture. But from one precise vantage point, the cedar planks momentarily re-assemble and the silhouette of the gable cabin is revealed.

© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

Cite: "Ghost Cabin / SHED Architecture & Design" 16 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905913/ghost-cabin-shed-architecture-and-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

