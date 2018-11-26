World
Ruby / Foomann Architects

  20:00 - 26 November, 2018
Ruby / Foomann Architects
Ruby / Foomann Architects, © Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

© Willem-Dirk du Toit © Willem-Dirk du Toit © Willem-Dirk du Toit © Willem-Dirk du Toit + 16

© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Text description provided by the architects. The original building, Designed by C.C. Sainsbury in 1957, is a gem. It is an unconventional example from the War Services program; which assisted veterans acquire homes. The clients sought to supplement what they loved to better accommodate their growing family.

© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Our brief included two matching kids’ bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, storage and laundry. The clients asked to showcase their book and art collection and for the design to be bold.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Skllion roofs and deep eaves were a challenging foundation for a second storey extension. Our intention was to preserve as much as we could while creating a cohesive and consistent feel using contemporary execution.

© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

The volumes of the extension are topped with the same angle as the existing roofs to create a balanced composition. The grooved corten cladding was selected to echo existing timber details and tonally transition from the brick.

© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

The existing plan to the rear of the home was untangled by continuing the corridor through to the north backyard. The stair was located adjacent to the entry, preserving the north facing rooms and creating a central focus.

1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

While neighbours to the north and west contain overbearing homes; the east features a manicured garden. Views are managed through window placement and perforated screens. An east facing window at the top of the stair is at the apex of the new volume and frames a mature Silver Birch creating the key view from both floors.

© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

The stair skips around an existing low window and wraps a joinery insertion that displays small sculpture and books. The simple presentation of the joinery belies a complex puzzle of concealed laundry and storage. New joinery is fabricated from plywood (low emission, PEFC + FSC certified) with lighting that’s integrated and handles that are integrated or reclaimed.

© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

The raked volumes of the extension overlap in the centre of the kids’ bedrooms where triangular windows bring in light and sky. Passive solar design is incorporated through eaves and screens with both rooms having two openable windows and ceiling fans to allow cross ventilation and airflow.

© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

The original home is modernist and exuberant; the extension is meant to carry this tradition and continue to endure.

