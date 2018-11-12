World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. A Series of Rejected Plans That Would Have Transformed London

A Series of Rejected Plans That Would Have Transformed London

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
A Series of Rejected Plans That Would Have Transformed London
Save this picture!
A Series of Rejected Plans That Would Have Transformed London, Westminster City Airport. Image © <a href='https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/london/advice-and-inspiration/interactive/in-pictures-the-london-that-could-have-been/'>Barratt Homes</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
Westminster City Airport. Image © Barratt Homes licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

London is one of the world’s most iconic and beloved cities, with a diverse blend of architectural styles spanning the centuries. Every year, 20 million tourists flock to the city in search of iconic landmarks such as Big Ben, the Palace of Westminster, the London Eye, and Trafalgar Square.

But London could have been so different. Through time, a host of ambitious, crazy, and revolutionary plans were drawn up around the city, only to be consigned to an unbuilt history. To demonstrate this, Barratt Homes has unearthed plans for “some of the capital’s most ambitious construction projects that never saw the light of day.”

We have republished the images and shortened descriptions from Barratt Homes below. Be sure to visit the official website here for more in-depth reading.

Central London Monorail

Save this picture!
Today. Image © <a href='https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/london/advice-and-inspiration/interactive/in-pictures-the-london-that-could-have-been/'>Barratt Homes</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
Today. Image © Barratt Homes licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
Save this picture!
What could have been. Image © <a href='https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/london/advice-and-inspiration/interactive/in-pictures-the-london-that-could-have-been/'>Barratt Homes</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
What could have been. Image © Barratt Homes licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Barratt Homes: In the late 1960s, bus use within the city was on the decline, with residents of London preferring to commute via personal vehicles, causing congestion […]the plan was to get rid of them altogether, with the Central London Monorail taking over public transport duties.

Westminster City Airport

Save this picture!
Today. Image © <a href='https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/london/advice-and-inspiration/interactive/in-pictures-the-london-that-could-have-been/'>Barratt Homes</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
Today. Image © Barratt Homes licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
Save this picture!
What could have been. Image © <a href='https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/london/advice-and-inspiration/interactive/in-pictures-the-london-that-could-have-been/'>Barratt Homes</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
What could have been. Image © Barratt Homes licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Barratt Homes: Back in 1934, plans were drawn up for an airport above the River Thames to provide London with a new transport hub in the heart of the capital – ideal for national and international business travel. As the design from Popular Science Monthly (1934) illustrates, this airport would have been situated right next to the Houses of Parliament, in between Westminster Bridge and the relatively new Lambeth Bridge.

Trafalgar Square Pyramid

Save this picture!
Today. Image © <a href='https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/london/advice-and-inspiration/interactive/in-pictures-the-london-that-could-have-been/'>Barratt Homes</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
Today. Image © Barratt Homes licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
Save this picture!
What could have been. Image © <a href='https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/london/advice-and-inspiration/interactive/in-pictures-the-london-that-could-have-been/'>Barratt Homes</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
What could have been. Image © Barratt Homes licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Barratt Homes: Approximately two hundred years ago, plans were put in place to build a 300ft pyramid right in the center of London to commemorate the victories of the Battle of Trafalgar and the Battle of the Nile. Blueprints for the monument reveal that the building was to be taller than St Paul’s Cathedral, with 22 steps paying tribute to each year of the two Anglo-French wars.

The Carlton Hotel

Save this picture!
Today. Image © <a href='https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/london/advice-and-inspiration/interactive/in-pictures-the-london-that-could-have-been/'>Barratt Homes</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
Today. Image © Barratt Homes licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
Save this picture!
What could have been. Image © <a href='https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/london/advice-and-inspiration/interactive/in-pictures-the-london-that-could-have-been/'>Barratt Homes</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
What could have been. Image © Barratt Homes licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Barratt Homes: The Carlton Hotel was a luxury establishment, leaps and bounds ahead of its competitors – the most notable of which being the world-famous Savoy Hotel. Unfortunately, severe damage caused by bombings during the Second World War meant the Carlton Hotel closed to guests. The Hotel was finally demolished in 1957, following voluntary liquidation.

The Victorian Skyscraper

Save this picture!
Today. Image © <a href='https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/london/advice-and-inspiration/interactive/in-pictures-the-london-that-could-have-been/'>Barratt Homes</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
Today. Image © Barratt Homes licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
Save this picture!
What could have been. Image © <a href='https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/london/advice-and-inspiration/interactive/in-pictures-the-london-that-could-have-been/'>Barratt Homes</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a>
What could have been. Image © Barratt Homes licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Barratt Homes: In 1851, in the midst of a manufacturing boom, England hosted the Great Exhibition in Hyde Park to showcase over 100,000 revolutionary and contemporary creations to its trading partners from around the world. All housed in a huge temporary structure made of glass and iron, the building became known as the Crystal Palace […] However, before the Crystal Palace was moved to Sydenham, an alternative proposal was put forward on what to do with the huge amount of glass and iron. Charles Burton pitched a 1,000ft skyscraper not too dissimilar in design to the modern skyscrapers we see today.

News via: Barratt Homes

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "A Series of Rejected Plans That Would Have Transformed London" 12 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905680/a-series-of-rejected-plans-that-would-have-transformed-london/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream