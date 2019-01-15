World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. China
  5. ARIZON DESIGN
  6. 2017
  7. Vita - The Fortune Bridge / ARIZON DESIGN

Vita - The Fortune Bridge / ARIZON DESIGN

  • 21:00 - 15 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Vita - The Fortune Bridge / ARIZON DESIGN
Save this picture!
Vita - The Fortune Bridge / ARIZON DESIGN, Festival Gourmet Street function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO
Festival Gourmet Street function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO

Cultural Activity function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO Festival Gourmet Street function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO Daily Leisure function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO Spatial Detail. Image © SHEN-PHOTO + 15

Save this picture!
External facade of the bridge. Image © SHEN-PHOTO
External facade of the bridge. Image © SHEN-PHOTO

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the Shopping Boulevard of Vita Rive Gauche in Zhengzhou, China. The architect is aiming at taking the advantage of its traffic to build a zone in commercial use yet fulfilled with unique experience scenarios.

Save this picture!
Cultural Activity function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO
Cultural Activity function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO

As the main lead into Shopping Boulevard, the bridge represents the architect’s hope of providing the  youngsters with emotional support. It is thus defined as “the Fortune Bridge”. The bridge of fortune locks onto your happiness! When visitors arrive here, they would write down their names and wishes on their own lock, and attach it to the Special rail. Keys being tossed into the river and never being salvaged represents never letting go of your true happiness....

Save this picture!
Structure Analysis
Structure Analysis

The uniqueness of the project
The concept of this design roots in the “convergence” of floating islands, conveying “Every dots and drop of happiness is the convergence of love”. As a result, A 100-meter-long  bridge is filled with graphics of the converging floating islands, the whole space is like a net made of love, sticking to happiness and locking happiness. It makes sure that the ceilings, walls, and grounds are under a systematically designed graphic language with the order, and that they are unified under the general visual signals.

Save this picture!
Spatial Detail. Image © SHEN-PHOTO
Spatial Detail. Image © SHEN-PHOTO

The challenge, in this case, is how to increase as much commercial space as possible on a limited traffic line.

Save this picture!
Plan and Program
Plan and Program
Save this picture!
Festival Gourmet Street function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO
Festival Gourmet Street function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO

To amplify the function advantage of this bridge, a brand new arrangement in terms of inner function settings are equipped as well, A central walkway through the symmetrical bridge holes on both sides, which exhibits the multi-space system. Including Daily Leisure function, Festival Gourmet Street function, Cultural Activity function etc. Different time periods, different functions, the pedestrian passage, which was normally a single-channel traffic function area, will be updated into a multi-function space and bring extensive values to the project.

Save this picture!
Festival Gourmet Street function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO
Festival Gourmet Street function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO

With the flexible combination of inner public space modules that is up to the demands, the Fortune Bridge serves as an essential element of cohesive power to attract a crowd and add up to stronger connections between visitors in the Shopping Boulevard. creating a conversation between minds, and an interaction of sentiments for the consumers.

Save this picture!
Spatial Detail. Image © SHEN-PHOTO
Spatial Detail. Image © SHEN-PHOTO

The open bridge hole gives the interior a different angle of outdoor scenery, while also bringing plenty of natural light to the interior.

Save this picture!
Daily Leisure function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO
Daily Leisure function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO

As an extended space of the Shopping Boulevard, it bears functions more than what there was when simply served as the bridge itself. This property of suggesting an infinite space beyond gives more possibility of new commercial patterns to develop.

Save this picture!
Daily Leisure function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO
Daily Leisure function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ARIZON DESIGN
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant China
Cite: "Vita - The Fortune Bridge / ARIZON DESIGN" 15 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905657/vita-the-fortune-bridge-arizon-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Festival Gourmet Street function. Image © SHEN-PHOTO

郑州维他-幸运桥 / 乾正设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream