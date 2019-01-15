Vita - The Fortune Bridge / ARIZON DESIGN

+ 15

Architects ARIZON DESIGN

Location Zhengzhou, Henan, China

Lead Architects Junwei Shen

Area 1100.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs SHEN-PHOTO

Category Restaurant

Save this picture! External facade of the bridge. Image © SHEN-PHOTO

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the Shopping Boulevard of Vita Rive Gauche in Zhengzhou, China. The architect is aiming at taking the advantage of its traffic to build a zone in commercial use yet fulfilled with unique experience scenarios.

As the main lead into Shopping Boulevard, the bridge represents the architect’s hope of providing the youngsters with emotional support. It is thus defined as “the Fortune Bridge”. The bridge of fortune locks onto your happiness! When visitors arrive here, they would write down their names and wishes on their own lock, and attach it to the Special rail. Keys being tossed into the river and never being salvaged represents never letting go of your true happiness....

The uniqueness of the project

The concept of this design roots in the “convergence” of floating islands, conveying “Every dots and drop of happiness is the convergence of love”. As a result, A 100-meter-long bridge is filled with graphics of the converging floating islands, the whole space is like a net made of love, sticking to happiness and locking happiness. It makes sure that the ceilings, walls, and grounds are under a systematically designed graphic language with the order, and that they are unified under the general visual signals.

The challenge, in this case, is how to increase as much commercial space as possible on a limited traffic line.

To amplify the function advantage of this bridge, a brand new arrangement in terms of inner function settings are equipped as well, A central walkway through the symmetrical bridge holes on both sides, which exhibits the multi-space system. Including Daily Leisure function, Festival Gourmet Street function, Cultural Activity function etc. Different time periods, different functions, the pedestrian passage, which was normally a single-channel traffic function area, will be updated into a multi-function space and bring extensive values to the project.

With the flexible combination of inner public space modules that is up to the demands, the Fortune Bridge serves as an essential element of cohesive power to attract a crowd and add up to stronger connections between visitors in the Shopping Boulevard. creating a conversation between minds, and an interaction of sentiments for the consumers.

The open bridge hole gives the interior a different angle of outdoor scenery, while also bringing plenty of natural light to the interior.

As an extended space of the Shopping Boulevard, it bears functions more than what there was when simply served as the bridge itself. This property of suggesting an infinite space beyond gives more possibility of new commercial patterns to develop.