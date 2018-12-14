World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Slovenia
  5. OFIS Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Platform Tower / OFIS Architects

Platform Tower / OFIS Architects

  • 21:00 - 14 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Platform Tower / OFIS Architects
Save this picture!
Platform Tower / OFIS Architects, © Tomaz Gregoric
© Tomaz Gregoric

© Will Pryce © Will Pryce © Will Pryce © Will Pryce + 33

  • Architects

    OFIS Architects

  • Location

    Ljubljana, Slovenia

  • Project Team

    Rok Oman, Spela Videcnik, Andrej Gregoric, Janez Martincic, Tomaz Cirkvencic, Alexandra Volkov, Aliaksandra Dalmateva, Alvaro Ramos, Anastasia Barasheva, Chiara Girolami, Joanna Basek, Lucas Blasco Sendon, Marta Kulawik, Nicola Delre, Perrine Chabance, Sam Eadington, Zhonghui Zhu, Viktoria Dimitrova, Filomena Zegarelli, Mariangela Fabbri, Arancha García-Quijada García, Andrea Capretti, Grzegorz Ostrowski

  • Area

    23415.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tomaz Gregoric, Will Pryce

  • Interior Design

    Wright associates

  • Structural Engineering

    ELEA IC

  • Mechanical Engineering

    Biro 360

  • Electrical Engineering

    PRJ

  • Fire Consultant

    Fojkarfire

  • Client

    Bavarski dvor and IHG
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tomaz Gregoric
© Tomaz Gregoric

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in the business center of Ljubljana. It creates a gate together with the existing tower from the 1960s in the northern entrance to the city. The volume was pre-determined by strict urban rules and competition from 2007. The maximum height limit is at 82m.

Save this picture!
© Will Pryce
© Will Pryce
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Will Pryce
© Will Pryce

The concept defines the massing as the clear assembling of platforms in order to dissolve the given massing into the urban landscape. The result is a Platform Tower- growing horizontal changing slabs following the fixed urban volume.
The opaque aluminum horizontal elements contrast with the transparent glass panels, diminishing the presence of the building in the urban context.

Save this picture!
© Will Pryce
© Will Pryce

The aim is to incorporate the building to the existing urban context creating a cityscape. It is more an aggregation to the existing towers than an element that stands out as a contrast. Glazed areas are “shaded” with pixelated Slovene motif patterns in the form of an abstract curtain.

Save this picture!
© Will Pryce
© Will Pryce
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Will Pryce
© Will Pryce

The program consists of 185 hotel rooms, lobby with a café in Ground Floor, SPA facility with a pool and a Restaurant on the roof. The restaurant also has a rooftop terrace with nice views overlooking the city. Most of the BOH program is located underground.

Save this picture!
© Tomaz Gregoric
© Tomaz Gregoric

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
OFIS Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Slovenia
Cite: "Platform Tower / OFIS Architects" 14 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905618/platform-tower-ofis-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream