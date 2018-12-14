Platform Tower / OFIS Architects

+ 33

Architects OFIS Architects

Location Ljubljana, Slovenia

Project Team Rok Oman, Spela Videcnik, Andrej Gregoric, Janez Martincic, Tomaz Cirkvencic, Alexandra Volkov, Aliaksandra Dalmateva, Alvaro Ramos, Anastasia Barasheva, Chiara Girolami, Joanna Basek, Lucas Blasco Sendon, Marta Kulawik, Nicola Delre, Perrine Chabance, Sam Eadington, Zhonghui Zhu, Viktoria Dimitrova, Filomena Zegarelli, Mariangela Fabbri, Arancha García-Quijada García, Andrea Capretti, Grzegorz Ostrowski

Area 23415.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Tomaz Gregoric, Will Pryce

Manufacturers Loading...

Interior Design Wright associates

Structural Engineering ELEA IC

Mechanical Engineering Biro 360

Electrical Engineering PRJ

Fire Consultant Fojkarfire

Client Bavarski dvor and IHG More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in the business center of Ljubljana. It creates a gate together with the existing tower from the 1960s in the northern entrance to the city. The volume was pre-determined by strict urban rules and competition from 2007. The maximum height limit is at 82m.

The concept defines the massing as the clear assembling of platforms in order to dissolve the given massing into the urban landscape. The result is a Platform Tower- growing horizontal changing slabs following the fixed urban volume.

The opaque aluminum horizontal elements contrast with the transparent glass panels, diminishing the presence of the building in the urban context.

The aim is to incorporate the building to the existing urban context creating a cityscape. It is more an aggregation to the existing towers than an element that stands out as a contrast. Glazed areas are “shaded” with pixelated Slovene motif patterns in the form of an abstract curtain.

The program consists of 185 hotel rooms, lobby with a café in Ground Floor, SPA facility with a pool and a Restaurant on the roof. The restaurant also has a rooftop terrace with nice views overlooking the city. Most of the BOH program is located underground.