Alberto Kalach: 'We Have Been Deforesting for Hundreds of Years & We Have Not Given Ourselves the Task of Recovering It'

Alberto Kalach is a Mexican architect whose career has focused on creating site-specific works that blend into the natural environment. In his most recent exhibition in Mexico City, Territories and Housing, Kalach shows a series of drawings that highlight his concern for the environment. In these drawings, we can see a master plan that proposes ways of living with an environmental conscience.

In this exclusive ArchDaily interview, the renowned architect discusses his initial approach to architecture, his mentors and inspiration, and the state of water in Mexico City. He also stresses how the newest generation of Mexican architects is producing spaces at the highest quality in years.

In the video below, press CC for English subtitles.