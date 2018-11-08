World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Alberto Kalach: 'We Have Been Deforesting for Hundreds of Years & We Have Not Given Ourselves the Task of Recovering It'

Alberto Kalach: 'We Have Been Deforesting for Hundreds of Years & We Have Not Given Ourselves the Task of Recovering It'

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Alberto Kalach: 'We Have Been Deforesting for Hundreds of Years & We Have Not Given Ourselves the Task of Recovering It'
Save this picture!
Alberto Kalach: 'We Have Been Deforesting for Hundreds of Years & We Have Not Given Ourselves the Task of Recovering It'

Alberto Kalach is a Mexican architect whose career has focused on creating site-specific works that blend into the natural environment. In his most recent exhibition in Mexico City, Territories and Housing, Kalach shows a series of drawings that highlight his concern for the environment. In these drawings, we can see a master plan that proposes ways of living with an environmental conscience.

In this exclusive ArchDaily interview, the renowned architect discusses his initial approach to architecture, his mentors and inspiration, and the state of water in Mexico City. He also stresses how the newest generation of Mexican architects is producing spaces at the highest quality in years.

In the video below, press CC for English subtitles. 

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

See more:

News Interviews
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Alberto Kalach: 'We Have Been Deforesting for Hundreds of Years & We Have Not Given Ourselves the Task of Recovering It'" [Alberto Kalach: 'Llevamos deforestando el territorio cientos de años y no nos hemos dado a la tarea de recuperarlo'] 08 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905480/alberto-kalach-we-have-been-deforesting-for-hundreds-of-years-and-we-have-not-given-ourselves-the-task-of-recovering-it/> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from our YouTube Channel

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream