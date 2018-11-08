World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. China
  5. United Design U10 Atelier
  6. 2014
  7. Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture / United Design U10 Atelier

Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture / United Design U10 Atelier

  • 21:00 - 8 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture / United Design U10 Atelier
Save this picture!
Streetscape of the complex. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Streetscape of the complex. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

The indoor corridor. Image © Guangyuan Zhang Rammed-earth-building image with plain architectural language. Image © Guangyuan Zhang Facade details. Image © Guangyuan Zhang Hall of the library. Image © Guangyuan Zhang + 14

  • Architects

    United Design U10 Atelier

  • Location

    Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang, China

  • Leading Designers

    Haiwei Yu, Yue Xie

  • Architecture Designers

    Jing Wang, Tao Niu, Yuli Guo, Tianyou Pan, Zhaoyu Yan, Lei, Qinzhu Yang, Lu Shi, Qipeng Zhu

  • Area

    58300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Guangyuan Zhang

  • Landscape Designers

    Lixiu Shi, Lei Gong

  • Project Construction

    Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture’s Office of Reconstruction, Xinjiang

  • Project Text

    Yuli Guo, Tao Niu
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
The indoor corridor. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
The indoor corridor. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Changji Cultural Media Center in Xinjiang is a modern architectural complex mainly functioning as a mass media center, into which broadcast and television program producing, broadcasting and transmitting are integrated, also administrative office and information service spaces are included. Comprehensively, a library and a theater are set in this complex. Based on local conditions and essential functions, the project is designed by innovative concepts in a plain way to create a special architectural style for this cultural media complex in the economically underdeveloped region.

Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan

By breaking the tradition of only one integrated medium/high rise building for an urban mass media center, the concepts of “architectural complex” and “information plaza” are produced to build a bond between city and architecture with local, functional and public-spatial characteristics.

Save this picture!
Rammed-earth-building image with plain architectural language. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Rammed-earth-building image with plain architectural language. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

The project site occupies an area of about 90,000 m2, of which the built-up area is less than 60,000 m2 and more public space is ideally available. Functional spaces in the complex include broadcast and television program producing center and relative administrative offices, offices for network companies, Changji Daily, Local Literary Federation, Literature Society for Hui Nationality, Local Music Troupe, Song & Dance Troupe, and a library. The whole building volume is reasonably tore apart into several independent ones with different functions on the site to create an “architectural complex” for mass media.

Save this picture!
The architectural complex. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
The architectural complex. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Changji is a major city on the northern Silk Road, possessing the world's largest, oldest and best preserved earth-building ruins - Jiaohe Ruins, and rammed-earth-building ruins - Gaochang Ruins. The project design is inspired by the traditionally plain architectural language from the cube-shaped and rammed-earth building forms of the two Ruins, which is the prototype of ancient architectural complex on the desert.

Save this picture!
Inlaid open space of the complex. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Inlaid open space of the complex. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Certain security is always required in the building of broadcasting and television media. Nevertheless, the design team would like to create an urban public space for this project. Public functional spaces are built in a concentrative way, linearly connected by an indoor corridor. On the one hand, it is available for public space connection to ensure convenient communication among people working in different field in the complex; on the other hand, a public visiting walkway is provided for the citizens.

Save this picture!
Information plaza. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Information plaza. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Infrastructure construction is still incomplete in the newly developing area the project site located, especially the lack of outdoor public space. Hence, the external spaces with various scales enclosed by the architectural complex are fully used to create multi-functional public space as a “information plaza”, where landscape, public space and architecture are well interacting with each other for multi-level urban activities.

Save this picture!
Hall of the library. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Hall of the library. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Energy conservation is fully considered in the design due to special local climate of the short term in summer and long term in winter. Granite, as a major material, is adopted on the façade building, strip-shaped glass windows added as auxiliaries instead of large scale glass façade, to ensure better thermal performance inside.

Save this picture!
Facade details. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Facade details. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Based on relatively backward local construction technology and the limited investment, the easy-to-build cube architectural form is mainly adopted in each building by unitized mode to reduce the construction difficulty. Karamori Gold Granite, a local stone material for transport and money saving, is used to build the facade to echo with strong style of local architecture.

Save this picture!
Semi-outdoor space and the plaza. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Semi-outdoor space and the plaza. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
United Design U10 Atelier
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center China
Cite: "Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture / United Design U10 Atelier" 08 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905471/changji-hui-autonomous-prefecture-united-design-u10-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Streetscape of the complex. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

新疆昌吉州文化中心 / 中国建筑设计院一合中心U10工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream