  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Italy
  5. Peter Pichler Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Hotel Schgaguler / Peter Pichler Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Hotel Schgaguler / Peter Pichler Architecture

  • 06:00 - 9 November, 2018
Hotel Schgaguler / Peter Pichler Architecture
Hotel Schgaguler / Peter Pichler Architecture, © Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz

  • Architects

    Peter Pichler Architecture

  • Location

    Castelrotto, Alto Adige, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Peter Pichler, Silvana Ordinas

  • PPA Design Team

    Peter Pichler, Simona Alu’, Giovanni Paterlini, Daniele Colombati, Cem Ozbasaran, Gianluigi D´Aloisio, Ugo Licciardi

  • PPA Project Architect

    Simona Alu’

  • Area

    4450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Oskar Dariz, Martin Schgaguler

  • Interiors

    Peter Pichler Architecture and Martin Schgaguler

  • Tendering

    Jens Kellner

  • Construction Management

    HGV

  • Structural Engineering

    Baucon, Ing. Simon Neulichedl

  • MEP Engineering / Fire

    Studio Contact

  • Acoustics

    Solarraum

  • Lighting Consulting

    Lichtstudio Eisenkeil
© Oskar Dariz
Text description provided by the architects. Peter Pichler Architecture won a competition in 2015 to fully reconstruct the existing “Hotel Schgaguler”, located in the heart of the Dolomites, mountains and landscapes protected by the UNESCO. The small village of Castelrotto in North Italy is known for his folkloric culture and the relationship with its nature and surrounding mountains. The Schgaguler was built in 1986 and renovated in 2018 by Peter Pichler Architecture.

© Martin Schgaguler
ARCHITECTURE
A simple and timeless architectural design is the main protagonist of the charming boutique hotel. Alpine style with reduced aesthetics creates an authentic sense of well-being. An open and transparent house attracts guests and invites visitors to come in and feel the connection to the picturesque village and its surrounding mountains. The Project consists of three monolithic volumes, following the original structure of the house before reconstruction. While respecting local context and its surroundings, the strong architectural identity of the Hotel follows a contemporary reinterpretation of the alpine style and plays with vernacular elements such as the typical sloped roof.

© Oskar Dariz
The expressive exoskeleton facade changes according to orientation and program. At the north/east facade, with mostly corridors and public spaces, the almost sculptural structure is less depth. At the south facade the tapered geometry has more depth and creates loggias with natural shading. The bright grey color of the chalk containing render of the facade is inspired by the rocks of the surrounding mountains.

© Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz
4th floor plan
4th floor plan
© Oskar Dariz
Tradition and culture are key elements in the design of the Hotel. Simple and functional interiors with open layouts are combined with local materials such as chestnut wood or local Stones and textiles. Public spaces like lobby, bar and restaurant are located on the ground floor. The Bar connects to a wide and sunny terrace with impressive views towards the Sciliar mountain. The underground level hosts the wellness facilities, Spa and beauty.

© Oskar Dariz
The rooms and suites are located in the above levels and are characterized by timeless design that evokes a cosy atmosphere. Open bathrooms with free-standing bathtubs invite you taking a soothing bath after a hike or ski tour.

© Oskar Dariz
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Italy
Cite: "Hotel Schgaguler / Peter Pichler Architecture" 09 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905457/hotel-schgaguler-peter-pichler-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

