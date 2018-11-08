World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Lebanon
  5. YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates
  6. 2016
  7. Villa-VR / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates

Villa-VR / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates

  • 03:00 - 8 November, 2018
Villa-VR / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates
Villa-VR / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates, © Ieva Saudargaite
© Ieva Saudargaite

© Ieva Saudargaite

  • Consulting Structural Engineer

    Nabil Hennaoui S.A.L.

  • Consulting Electrical Engineer

    Gilbert Tambourgi

  • Consulting Mechanical Engineer

    Roger Kazopoulo

  • General Finishing Contractor

    Hakime Entreprise

  • Project and cost management

    Charles E. Maroun Consult
© Ieva Saudargaite
© Ieva Saudargaite

Text description provided by the architects. The topographical disposition of this site, with a 25-meter difference between the road and its lowest point, led to a somewhat counterintuitive approach: to view the site as one would, a highly structured piece of architecture. The structure itself was then imagined as a plot with gentle contours. Two expansive roofs, rather like vast sheets, seemingly insubstantial yet solid, trace the outlines of two floors, with living areas on the lower level and bedrooms upstairs. The pre-stressed white concrete structure is taken to the limit of its flexibility. From within, the roof appears to split and crack, letting natural light in through the openings.

© Ieva Saudargaite
© Ieva Saudargaite
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ieva Saudargaite
© Ieva Saudargaite
Cross Section
Cross Section
© Ieva Saudargaite
© Ieva Saudargaite

About this office
YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Lebanon
Cite: "Villa-VR / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates" 08 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905401/villa-vr-ytaa-youssef-tohme-architects-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

