Villa-VR / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates

-
Architects
-
LocationAjaltoun, Lebanon
-
Area2000.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
Consulting Structural EngineerNabil Hennaoui S.A.L.
-
Consulting Electrical EngineerGilbert Tambourgi
-
Consulting Mechanical EngineerRoger Kazopoulo
-
General Finishing ContractorHakime Entreprise
-
Project and cost managementCharles E. Maroun Consult
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The topographical disposition of this site, with a 25-meter difference between the road and its lowest point, led to a somewhat counterintuitive approach: to view the site as one would, a highly structured piece of architecture. The structure itself was then imagined as a plot with gentle contours. Two expansive roofs, rather like vast sheets, seemingly insubstantial yet solid, trace the outlines of two floors, with living areas on the lower level and bedrooms upstairs. The pre-stressed white concrete structure is taken to the limit of its flexibility. From within, the roof appears to split and crack, letting natural light in through the openings.