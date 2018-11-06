World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. SkyRise Vertical Theme Park Set to Become Florida's Tallest Tower

SkyRise Vertical Theme Park Set to Become Florida's Tallest Tower

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
SkyRise Vertical Theme Park Set to Become Florida's Tallest Tower
Save this picture!
SkyRise Vertical Theme Park Set to Become Florida's Tallest Tower, SkyRise Miami. Image Courtesy of Berkowitz Development Group
SkyRise Miami. Image Courtesy of Berkowitz Development Group

Arquitectonica's SkyRise Miami vertical theme park is set to become Florida’s tallest tower. Scheduled to begin construction early next year, SkyRise Miami will stand as a 1,000-foot tower with numerous mixed-use entertainment facilities from a prime location in the heart of Miami’s downtown core. Operated by the sports and entertainment management company Legends, the tower will redefine the Miami skyline with views across Biscayne Bay.

SkyRise Miami. Image Courtesy of Berkowitz Development Group SkyRise Miami. Image Courtesy of Berkowitz Development Group SkyRise Miami. Image Courtesy of Berkowitz Development Group SkyRise Miami. Image Courtesy of Berkowitz Development Group + 6

Save this picture!
SkyRise Miami. Image Courtesy of Berkowitz Development Group
SkyRise Miami. Image Courtesy of Berkowitz Development Group
Save this picture!
SkyRise Miami. Image Courtesy of Berkowitz Development Group
SkyRise Miami. Image Courtesy of Berkowitz Development Group

SkyRise Miami will become the state's tallest tower and is being developed by Berkowitz Development Group. Dubbed a “Vertical Theme Park”, the skyscraper includes observation decks, music venues, banquet halls, VIP services, and themed attractions. Numerous observation decks capture 40 miles of sweeping views from the top of the SkyRise, and the public can also walk across a glass deck 866 feet off the ground, or take a handrail-free walk at a height of 908 feet. Other virtual reality amenities and a “flying theater” will add to the vistas and never before seen views, made possible through Miami’s future entertainment attraction. SkyRise Miami will be built with many notable features, including a mix of concrete and structural steel, and will be able to withstand up to 186 mile-per-hour winds during hurricane season.

SkyRise Miami is set to be complete by 2023.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "SkyRise Vertical Theme Park Set to Become Florida's Tallest Tower" 06 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905355/skyrise-vertical-theme-park-set-to-become-floridas-tallest-tower/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream