SkyRise Vertical Theme Park Set to Become Florida's Tallest Tower

Save this picture! SkyRise Miami. Image Courtesy of Berkowitz Development Group

Arquitectonica's SkyRise Miami vertical theme park is set to become Florida’s tallest tower. Scheduled to begin construction early next year, SkyRise Miami will stand as a 1,000-foot tower with numerous mixed-use entertainment facilities from a prime location in the heart of Miami’s downtown core. Operated by the sports and entertainment management company Legends, the tower will redefine the Miami skyline with views across Biscayne Bay.

SkyRise Miami will become the state's tallest tower and is being developed by Berkowitz Development Group. Dubbed a “Vertical Theme Park”, the skyscraper includes observation decks, music venues, banquet halls, VIP services, and themed attractions. Numerous observation decks capture 40 miles of sweeping views from the top of the SkyRise, and the public can also walk across a glass deck 866 feet off the ground, or take a handrail-free walk at a height of 908 feet. Other virtual reality amenities and a “flying theater” will add to the vistas and never before seen views, made possible through Miami’s future entertainment attraction. SkyRise Miami will be built with many notable features, including a mix of concrete and structural steel, and will be able to withstand up to 186 mile-per-hour winds during hurricane season.

SkyRise Miami is set to be complete by 2023.