World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Could Future Cities be Crypto Cities? A Nevada Desert Experiment May Give an Answer

Could Future Cities be Crypto Cities? A Nevada Desert Experiment May Give an Answer

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Could Future Cities be Crypto Cities? A Nevada Desert Experiment May Give an Answer
Save this picture!
Could Future Cities be Crypto Cities? A Nevada Desert Experiment May Give an Answer, via Tom Wiscombe Architecture
via Tom Wiscombe Architecture

In a world increasingly obsessed with the potential of Blockchain (the decentralized technology behind Bitcoin), lawyer and cryptocurrency millionaire Jeffrey Berns has purchased an enormous 67,000-acre plot of the Nevada desert near Reno envisioned as an “experimental community” revolving around the technology.

His company, Blockchains LLC, has worked in collaboration with Tom Wiscombe Architecture and Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects (EYRC) to design “Innovation Park” which will be “developed into a smart city with decentralized Blockchain underlying all infrastructure.”

via Tom Wiscombe Architecture via Tom Wiscombe Architecture via Tom Wiscombe Architecture via Tom Wiscombe Architecture + 8

Save this picture!
via Tom Wiscombe Architecture
via Tom Wiscombe Architecture

The city will be a mixed-use economy of housing, schools, financial, business, and retail concepts all taking advantage of emerging technologies. Based on the principles of efficiency, sustainability, transparency, and provenance, the scheme will feature autonomous vehicles circulating throughout vast buildings, married with a human-centric pedestrian experience through shaded green courtyards in large civic-scale spaces.

Save this picture!
via Tom Wiscombe Architecture
via Tom Wiscombe Architecture

Energy for homes will be harnessed by next-generation solar and wind sources, while precious water will be recycled and reclaimed “to get the most from every drop.” Residential typologies will accommodate individuals, couples, and families, ranging from hillside homes to communal living.

Save this picture!
via Tom Wiscombe Architecture
via Tom Wiscombe Architecture

As reported by The New York Times, Berns’ faith in the project stems from his ownership of Ether, a digital token associated with the cryptocurrency Ethereum. Berns believes that in his crypto-landscape, people will own Ethereum addresses, used to vote on local measures and store personal data, without the interference of a central government.

Save this picture!
via Tom Wiscombe Architecture
via Tom Wiscombe Architecture

Find out more about the project from the Blockchains LLC website here.

Owner: Blockchains, LLC
Architecture: EYRC Architects + Tom Wiscombe Architecture
Visualization: EYRC Architects + Tom Wiscombe Architecture
(Image 8) Digital Domain retouched by EYRC Architects + Tom Wiscombe Architecture 
Holo-Gauze Animation: Digital Domain
Additional Media Assets: Postal

News via: The New York Times / Tom Wiscombe Architecture

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Could Future Cities be Crypto Cities? A Nevada Desert Experiment May Give an Answer" 05 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905246/could-future-cities-be-crypto-cities-a-nevada-desert-experiment-may-give-an-answer/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream