  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Town & City Hall
  4. Chile
  5. GMM Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Pedro Aguirre Cerda City Hall / GMM Arquitectos

Pedro Aguirre Cerda City Hall / GMM Arquitectos

  • 14:00 - 5 November, 2018
Pedro Aguirre Cerda City Hall / GMM Arquitectos
Pedro Aguirre Cerda City Hall / GMM Arquitectos, © Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

© Aryeh Kornfeld

  • Architects

    GMM Arquitectos

  • Location

    Av. Salesianos 2029, Pedro Aguirre Cerda, Región Metropolitana, Chile

  • Architect in Charge

    Germán Molina Montero

  • Design Team

    GMM Arquitectos

  • Area

    12000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Aryeh Kornfeld

  • Construction

    Ingeniería y construcción Ricardo Rodríguez

  • Structural Calculation

    MP Ingenieros
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

Text description provided by the architects. The new City Hall building is located in one of the poorest neighborhoods of Santiago. As we analyzed the site area, we discovered that the privation of public spaces and the poor conditions of the infrastructure were key factors for unsafety in the neighborhood, leading to lack of social cohesion and therefore to a less fluid relationship between the local government and the community. We believe that bringing people together through the value of architecture and public spaces we could improve the quality of life to both the city hall employees and the community in general. That became one of our main goals and key concepts of our design.

© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

On the other hand we wanted to design a low height simple building that enhances the public areas connecting them through a mayor inner public space that could bring the local community inwards the building.

© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Elevations + Sections
Elevations + Sections
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

We designed a building that relates to the neighborhood by means of the construction of a U-shaped block that maintained the continuous façade towards the street and towards the interior a façade with an inner angle to achieve a passive control against sunlight. In the interior, we located an oval that contains the community dependencies and the municipal conventions hall. The roof of the building was thought as a large terrace and public space for exhibitions and events aiming to multiply the diversity of public spaces for the community and give greater possibilities to the municipality's infrastructure.

© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

About this office
GMM Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Government Town & City Hall Chile
Cite: "Pedro Aguirre Cerda City Hall / GMM Arquitectos" [Centro Consistorial de la comuna de Pedro Aguirre Cerda / GMM Arquitectos] 05 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905168/pedro-aguirre-cerda-city-hall-gmm-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

