World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
  5. PICO COLECTIVO
  6. 2016
  7. Cultural Production Zone / PICO COLECTIVO

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Cultural Production Zone / PICO COLECTIVO

  • 16:00 - 7 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cultural Production Zone / PICO COLECTIVO
Save this picture!
Cultural Production Zone / PICO COLECTIVO, © José Alberto Bastidas
© José Alberto Bastidas

© José Alberto Bastidas © José Alberto Bastidas © José Alberto Bastidas © José Alberto Bastidas + 20

  • Architects

    PICO COLECTIVO

  • Location

    Guacara, Carabobo, Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of

  • Project

    Marcos Coronel

  • Project Team

    María Isabel Ramírez, Michelle Isoldi, José Bastidas

  • Area

    550.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    José Alberto Bastidas

  • Cultural Promoter

    Alfredo Pineda

  • Construction Technician

    Manuel Coronel

  • Construction

    Juan Ortega, Juan Ortega, José Suarez, Carlos Sánchez, Joel Meléndez, Luis Rojas, Arjenis Durand, Edison Rivas

  • Collaborators

    Juan Castillo, Williams Adjunta, Kenneth Gomez, Patricia Henríquez, Nickol Bendek, Adriano Pastorino

  • Institutional Support

    Banco de Desarrollo Económico y Social BANDES, Fondo de Desarrollo Microfinanciero FONDEMI

  • Cultural Management

    Colectivo ZPG
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© José Alberto Bastidas
© José Alberto Bastidas

Text description provided by the architects. Cultural units involve a center of urban creation and experimental economies, based on the transformation of a vandalized construction. The intervention proposes to confront the need for collective spaces, as a result of the evidence of huge gaps and precarious structures, common in the center of the city. Betting to occupy a building violated during street protests, for its rescue as cultural infrastructure, articulating a series of initiatives driven by groups of artists and local communities.

Save this picture!
Diagrams
Diagrams

The project manages to access a state financing program that provides technical equipment and cultural tools, foreseeing adopting shipping containers as devices that will accommodate the spaces, once they were acquired to transport the equipment.

Save this picture!
© José Alberto Bastidas
© José Alberto Bastidas

The strategy is based on supplying the old building with these devices, inserting multiple structures into a single, more complex system, like parasites that lodge on a foreign body. The design establishes a use of parts and components from modules and patterns similar to the properties of the same structuring objects. A substructure supported by previous foundations. A building assembled on top of another, by means of individual terminals that are added until organizing the whole.

Save this picture!
© José Alberto Bastidas
© José Alberto Bastidas

The nucleus is able to bring together a creative circuit managed by social groups and organizations, where operates the main telephone antenna of the city, functioning as a hybrid infrastructure that emits autonomous cultural programs and public services. The project brings a battery of spaces made up of an urban garden, cafeteria, image and audiovisual laboratory, recording studio and music room, gallery, multipurpose workshop, skate plaza, sports court and a stage for presentations.

Save this picture!
© José Alberto Bastidas
© José Alberto Bastidas
Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric Details
Exploded Axonometric Details
Save this picture!
© José Alberto Bastidas
© José Alberto Bastidas

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PICO COLECTIVO
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation Refurbishment Restoration Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
Cite: "Cultural Production Zone / PICO COLECTIVO" [Zona de Producción Cultural / PICO COLECTIVO] 07 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905158/cultural-production-zone-pico-colectivo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream