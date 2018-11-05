World
  NANZER Building / V + Arquitectura

NANZER Building / V + Arquitectura

  17:00 - 5 November, 2018
NANZER Building / V + Arquitectura
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte

  • Architects

    V + Arquitectura

  • Location

    Pueyrredón, Santiago del Estero &, Villa Mercedes, San Luis, Argentina

  • Architects in Charge

    Maria Eugenia Scardino, Arch Antonella Lepore, Manuel Gonzalez Gola, Sebastian Carrasco, Guillermo Pereira

  • Area

    1850.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The building is situated in a zone very close to the central area of the city, on Pueyrredón Street, where the low-rise individual housing in a consolidated neighborhood prevails. The architecture does not pretend to be sophisticated, but simple and apprehensive with the neighborhood itself, for that it takes the environment and generates a dialogue with it.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Section
Section
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

To achieve this link, traditional and well-known materials as brick, metal sheet and concrete, were used on façade. The proposal is armed in two volumes, these are articulated by means of a vertical circulation core (a lift and semi-covered stairs) that together with a large vacuum guarantee light and ventilation to the whole.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Four apartments per floor, develop a total of five floors of housing plus a baseboard that contains the pedestrian entrance, eight covered garages and the recreation and residence area. In both volumes the private areas are organized in the center with suspended white plaster ceilings (bedrooms) while the social areas are located on the front and back , with reinforced concrete slabs (living room) generating good cross ventilation in all units.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Second Floor and Third Floor Plan
Second Floor and Third Floor Plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

We designed the façade from a technical aspect rather than an aesthetic search. The vertical parasols fulfill a double function, they guard the west orientation and grant dynamism to the façade. The heart of apple is used as an area of recreation, this has a small longitudinal pool that together with the green area make an urban pause.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

"NANZER Building / V + Arquitectura" [Edificio NANZER / V + Arquitectura] 05 Nov 2018. ArchDaily.

