These International Award-Winning Photographs Capture the Beauty of Architecture and Urban Spaces

Save this picture! Toy houses. Image © Fyodor Savintsev (RU), 1o Classified

The winning entries of the Siena International Photo Awards 2018 have been unveiled. The “Architecture and Urban Spaces” category winners offer a wide range of subjects, locations, and perspectives, from the relationship between the Moon and the Leaning Tower of Pisa to snow-capped “Toy houses.”

The Siena International Photo Awards saw 48,000 images submitted from 148 countries. The announcement of the winners coincides with the launch of the “Beyond the Lens” exhibition of the winners, running until 2nd December 2018 in Siena.

Below, we have rounded up the full list of winners for the Architecture and Urban Spaces. Further details can be found on the official website here.

Save this picture! Toy houses. Image © Fyodor Savintsev (RU), 1o Classified

Save this picture! Henningsvær Football Field. Image © Misha De-Stroyev (FR), 2o Classified

Save this picture! Prada. Image © Matt Portch (AU), 3o Classified

Save this picture! 4 Hours of Air Traffic. Image © Garret Suhrie (US), Honorable Mention

Save this picture! Harbin Opera House. Image © Adrien Barakat (CH), Honorable Mention

Save this picture! Save the last dance. Image © Stefano Barattini (IT), Honorable Mention

Save this picture! The stairs. Image © Brigitte Schatz (DE), Honorable Mention

Save this picture! Orthographs. Image © Yiorgis Yerolymbos (GR), Honorable Mention

Save this picture! Ancient and modern. Image © David Fletcher (GB), Honorable Mention

Save this picture! Rainy Harbor. Image © Ute Scherhag (DE), Honorable Mention

Save this picture! Dubai. Image © Thomas Kalak (DE), Remarkable Award

Save this picture! Viale Ortles. Image © Laura Zulian (IT), Remarkable Award

Save this picture! The squaring of the circle. Image © Alexander Schönberg (DE), Remarkable Award

Save this picture! EMP Museum. Image © Pygmalion Karatzas (GR), Remarkable Award

Save this picture! City Gete. Image © Mono Wang (TW), Remarkable Award

Save this picture! Centro Niemeyer. Image © Ulli Zupin (IT), Remarkable Award

Save this picture! Ponte Bir-Hakeim. Image © Gian Matteo Tagliabue (IT), Remarkable Award

Save this picture! Salt-Houses. Image © Klaus Bittner (DE), Remarkable Award

Save this picture! Moon and leaning tower. Image © Marco Meniero (IT), Remarkable Award

Save this picture! Under the bridge. Image © Peter Plorin (DE), Remarkable Award

Save this picture! Turningtorso. Image © Frang Dushaj (SE), Remarkable Award

Save this picture! Siena. Image © Stefano Moschini (IT), Remarkable Award

Save this picture! Elevation. Image © Víctor Vargas (EC), Remarkable Award