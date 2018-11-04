World
  These International Award-Winning Photographs Capture the Beauty of Architecture and Urban Spaces

These International Award-Winning Photographs Capture the Beauty of Architecture and Urban Spaces

These International Award-Winning Photographs Capture the Beauty of Architecture and Urban Spaces
These International Award-Winning Photographs Capture the Beauty of Architecture and Urban Spaces, Toy houses. Image © Fyodor Savintsev (RU), 1o Classified
The winning entries of the Siena International Photo Awards 2018 have been unveiled. The “Architecture and Urban Spaces” category winners offer a wide range of subjects, locations, and perspectives, from the relationship between the Moon and the Leaning Tower of Pisa to snow-capped “Toy houses.”

The Siena International Photo Awards saw 48,000 images submitted from 148 countries. The announcement of the winners coincides with the launch of the “Beyond the Lens” exhibition of the winners, running until 2nd December 2018 in Siena.

Below, we have rounded up the full list of winners for the Architecture and Urban Spaces. Further details can be found on the official website here.

Toy houses. Image © Fyodor Savintsev (RU), 1o Classified
Henningsvær Football Field. Image © Misha De-Stroyev (FR), 2o Classified
Prada. Image © Matt Portch (AU), 3o Classified
4 Hours of Air Traffic. Image © Garret Suhrie (US), Honorable Mention
Harbin Opera House. Image © Adrien Barakat (CH), Honorable Mention
Save the last dance. Image © Stefano Barattini (IT), Honorable Mention
The stairs. Image © Brigitte Schatz (DE), Honorable Mention
Orthographs. Image © Yiorgis Yerolymbos (GR), Honorable Mention
Ancient and modern. Image © David Fletcher (GB), Honorable Mention
Rainy Harbor. Image © Ute Scherhag (DE), Honorable Mention
Dubai. Image © Thomas Kalak (DE), Remarkable Award
Viale Ortles. Image © Laura Zulian (IT), Remarkable Award
The squaring of the circle. Image © Alexander Schönberg (DE), Remarkable Award
EMP Museum. Image © Pygmalion Karatzas (GR), Remarkable Award
City Gete. Image © Mono Wang (TW), Remarkable Award
Centro Niemeyer. Image © Ulli Zupin (IT), Remarkable Award
Ponte Bir-Hakeim. Image © Gian Matteo Tagliabue (IT), Remarkable Award
Salt-Houses. Image © Klaus Bittner (DE), Remarkable Award
Moon and leaning tower. Image © Marco Meniero (IT), Remarkable Award
Under the bridge. Image © Peter Plorin (DE), Remarkable Award
Turningtorso. Image © Frang Dushaj (SE), Remarkable Award
Siena. Image © Stefano Moschini (IT), Remarkable Award
Elevation. Image © Víctor Vargas (EC), Remarkable Award
Old Harburg Bridge. Image © Alexander Schönberg (DE), Remarkable Award
Niall Patrick Walsh
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "These International Award-Winning Photographs Capture the Beauty of Architecture and Urban Spaces" 04 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905130/these-international-award-winning-photographs-capture-the-beauty-of-architecture-and-urban-spaces/> ISSN 0719-8884

