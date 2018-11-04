These International Award-Winning Photographs Capture the Beauty of Architecture and Urban Spaces
The winning entries of the Siena International Photo Awards 2018 have been unveiled. The “Architecture and Urban Spaces” category winners offer a wide range of subjects, locations, and perspectives, from the relationship between the Moon and the Leaning Tower of Pisa to snow-capped “Toy houses.”
The Siena International Photo Awards saw 48,000 images submitted from 148 countries. The announcement of the winners coincides with the launch of the “Beyond the Lens” exhibition of the winners, running until 2nd December 2018 in Siena.
Below, we have rounded up the full list of winners for the Architecture and Urban Spaces. Further details can be found on the official website here.
