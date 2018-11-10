World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Kurz architects
  6. 2018
  7. SinnerSchrader Studio Prague / Kurz architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

SinnerSchrader Studio Prague / Kurz architects

  • 05:00 - 10 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
SinnerSchrader Studio Prague / Kurz architects
Save this picture!
SinnerSchrader Studio Prague / Kurz architects, © BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

© BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice + 27

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

‘Form follows function’, one of the strongest mantras of modern architectures found another tight fit at the new studio premises of SinnerSchrader in Prague. The Czech based Kurz architects designed a new office space in an old industrial building. Both, the architects and the German based digital agency, combined the ideas of interior and digital architectures. Throughout the course of a half-year period, they used agile processes to plan, build and create a space for 60 digital workers. With a fixed budget and timing, the scope of the solution was constantly re-prioritised and iterated upon – in an open, joyful and proactive manner. Trust and willingness to execute stood in the foreground of the international collaboration. Elements like building blocks, frameworks and a strict design system were the common ground in both the architects and the digital agencies worlds and orbiting around these fostered their joint journey.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The space emits calmness, clarity, strength and transparency. It focuses on the human, not on company hierarchies or to impress others. It’s a home for SinnerSchrader. The studio space meets the agency's obsession with informal exchange across all disciplines, providing plenty of communication areas – whether in translucent meeting cubes, the large kitchen space, hanging chairs or focus areas.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The studio is structured according to the needs of individual teams. Interdisciplinarity. UX, design, technology. Diversity can be found all around the studio, achieved by using a range of materials, from Marmoleum, zinc-coated metal sheets and polycarbonate boards to woollen carpets and wooden plywood. Highlighted by the combination of old and new Czech furniture design.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The connecting element and main motif of the studio is a diagonal axis which acts as the main corridor, a skate park and route that gradually opens all elements and spaces in an unpredictable and surprising fashion. This axis, which starts at the main entrance and ends at the open terrace, lends a dynamic to the entire space, connecting the individuals and teams.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Kurz architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Refurbishment Renovation Czech Republic
Cite: "SinnerSchrader Studio Prague / Kurz architects" 10 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905113/sinnerschrader-studio-prague-kurz-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream