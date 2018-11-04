World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. Stonehenge
  6. 2018
  7. Alliance Francaise Bangkok / Stonehenge

Alliance Francaise Bangkok / Stonehenge

  • 23:00 - 4 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Alliance Francaise Bangkok / Stonehenge
Save this picture!
Alliance Francaise Bangkok / Stonehenge, © Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

© Beersingnoi © Beersingnoi © boonchai tienwang © Beersingnoi + 44

  • Architects

    Stonehenge

  • Location

    179 Wireless road, Lumpini, Bangkok, Thailand

  • Architect Team

    Boonchai Tienwang, Issara Wansueb, Tantai Mattapha, Thitikarn Peumpremsuk

  • Area

    6260.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Beersingnoi, boonchai tienwang

  • Interior Design Team

    Nitipoom Dechwongya, Ruangrut W’charoen

  • Structural Engineer

    Stonehenge Somchit Peumpremsuk, Patichon Manikan, Mongkolchai Chansri

  • System Engineer

    Ben Chic Mahatapat Dejdananpon

  • Contractor

    Ritta Co.,Ltd

  • Building Owner

    Alliance Francaise, Thailand

  • Client

    One Bangkok Holding company limited
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

Text description provided by the architects. Found in 1912, Alliance Française (AF), is the leading institute to promote French art and culture in Thailand.  With this role, AF provides an extensive range of functions for art and cultural activities; a large exhibition space, 200+ seat auditorium, French restaurant, media library, classroom, workshop and studio, research center and management offices.

Save this picture!
Diagram 04
Diagram 04
Save this picture!
© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

In designing a new cultural center for French, the challenge faced by Stonehenge team is how to create a building that is lively and open enough to provide a multidisciplinary space for vibrant French art and cultural events.

Save this picture!
© boonchai tienwang
© boonchai tienwang
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B

The 6-storey with one basement building accommodates 3 main functions; art & culture, academic and office. They are configured around the vertical atrium that carve the building from ground to skylight above. The atrium is not only allowing the natural light to inner space, but also providing a set of staircases that encourage people to walk through for sustainable development.

Save this picture!
© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

As it is the first project being built in ONE BANGKOK, the largest urban development in Thailand that aim to finish its 1st phase in 2021. Facing to the colossal neighbor, we find it necessary to reinforce a dialogue between AF and ONE BANGKOK. Hence, its façade is designed to provide a certain degree of connection and separation. The 725 sq.m. pleated aluminum façade is treated with perforation. Inspired by the shape of France, the perforation is in hexagonal. The opening size is varied following to the requirement of natural light and visual connection for inner program. None of the aluminum panel is identical. The result is the animated façade that communicate to surrounding and yet create its own privacy. The bottom part of the front façade is left transparent revealing the temporary exhibition space and the event stair.

Save this picture!
© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

Arriving at the main exhibition space, visitor perceives a gigantic event stair as the main feature. It is designed for multipurpose use. This stair is as much a circulation as a seat and a stage for all kind of events. It aims to promote interaction between people, activities and the building together.  Connecting the temporary exhibition space to the library and finally bring people to the auditorium on the 3rd floor. 

Save this picture!
© boonchai tienwang
© boonchai tienwang

As a cultural center, auditorium always plays the main role and becomes one of the busiest venues; with multipurpose uses for wide range of events; talk show, art movie, concert or stage performance. To achieve the desire acoustic quality with state-of-art design, the whole volume is enveloped with 9 timber acoustic bands. Each band provides a perforation with the fiber membrane backing. Meticulously calculated, they are bent and curved in particular direction to ensure the pleasurable acoustic quality for all audience.

Save this picture!
Diagram 05
Diagram 05

With the interconnected versatile art and cultural spaces, the role of Alliance Francaise is enhanced with more vigorously engagement between people, community and cultural events.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Stonehenge
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Educational Architecture Cultural Center Thailand
Cite: "Alliance Francaise Bangkok / Stonehenge" 04 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905108/alliance-francaise-bangkok-stonehenge/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream