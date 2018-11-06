World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Spain
  5. Colmenares Vilata Aquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Ibiza Gran Hotel Extension / Colmenares Vilata Aquitectos

Ibiza Gran Hotel Extension / Colmenares Vilata Aquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ibiza Gran Hotel Extension / Colmenares Vilata Aquitectos
Save this picture!
Ibiza Gran Hotel Extension / Colmenares Vilata Aquitectos, © Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

© Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal + 12

  • Architects

    Colmenares Vilata Aquitectos

  • Location

    Ibiza, Islas Baleares, Spain

  • Author Architects

    Julián Colmenares, Jaime Galmés, Silvia Colmenares Vilata

  • Team

    Christophe Muller, Diego Montejano

  • Structural Consultant

    Ceta2

  • Area

    1512.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Imagen Subliminal

  • MEP Consultant

    Engeneers Assesors

  • Quantity Sureveyor

    Víctor Parrot

  • Construction Manager

    Betlinski

  • General Contractor

    Urcotex

  • Client

    Cálida Ibiza S.A.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. The project undertakes a complete renovation of the rear image of the building, with the construction of 30 new rooms and the remodeling of the facades. The new volumes are placed taking advantage of the original terraced section in order to produce vertical planes, whose slight displacement creates small outdoor spaces for the rooms.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The facade solution is based on the extensive use of vertical slats of great depth, responding both to the need to control the incidence of sunlight and the surrounding views. This strategy provides a unified image for the hotel, which captures the nuances of light changes during the day.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The interior design of the rooms integrates the jacuzzi bathtubs as one more element of the furniture, always placing them in the proximities of the façade or at the outdoor spaces.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Colmenares Vilata Aquitectos
Office

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Spain
Cite: "Ibiza Gran Hotel Extension / Colmenares Vilata Aquitectos" [Ibiza Gran Hotel Extension / Colmenares Vilata Aquitectos] 06 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905037/ibiza-gran-hotel-extension-colmenares-vilata-aquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream