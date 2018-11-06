Ibiza Gran Hotel Extension / Colmenares Vilata Aquitectos

-
Architects
LocationIbiza, Islas Baleares, Spain
Author ArchitectsJulián Colmenares, Jaime Galmés, Silvia Colmenares Vilata
TeamChristophe Muller, Diego Montejano
Structural ConsultantCeta2
Area1512.0 m2
Project Year2018
Photographs
MEP ConsultantEngeneers Assesors
Quantity SureveyorVíctor Parrot
Construction ManagerBetlinski
General ContractorUrcotex
ClientCálida Ibiza S.A.
Text description provided by the architects. The project undertakes a complete renovation of the rear image of the building, with the construction of 30 new rooms and the remodeling of the facades. The new volumes are placed taking advantage of the original terraced section in order to produce vertical planes, whose slight displacement creates small outdoor spaces for the rooms.
The facade solution is based on the extensive use of vertical slats of great depth, responding both to the need to control the incidence of sunlight and the surrounding views. This strategy provides a unified image for the hotel, which captures the nuances of light changes during the day.
The interior design of the rooms integrates the jacuzzi bathtubs as one more element of the furniture, always placing them in the proximities of the façade or at the outdoor spaces.