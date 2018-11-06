Ibiza Gran Hotel Extension / Colmenares Vilata Aquitectos

+ 12

Architects Colmenares Vilata Aquitectos

Location Ibiza, Islas Baleares, Spain

Author Architects Julián Colmenares, Jaime Galmés, Silvia Colmenares Vilata

Team Christophe Muller, Diego Montejano

Structural Consultant Ceta2

Area 1512.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Imagen Subliminal

Manufacturers Loading...

MEP Consultant Engeneers Assesors

Quantity Sureveyor Víctor Parrot

Construction Manager Betlinski

General Contractor Urcotex

Client Cálida Ibiza S.A. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project undertakes a complete renovation of the rear image of the building, with the construction of 30 new rooms and the remodeling of the facades. The new volumes are placed taking advantage of the original terraced section in order to produce vertical planes, whose slight displacement creates small outdoor spaces for the rooms.

The facade solution is based on the extensive use of vertical slats of great depth, responding both to the need to control the incidence of sunlight and the surrounding views. This strategy provides a unified image for the hotel, which captures the nuances of light changes during the day.

The interior design of the rooms integrates the jacuzzi bathtubs as one more element of the furniture, always placing them in the proximities of the façade or at the outdoor spaces.