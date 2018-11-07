Wuhan Tencent R&D Center / IDEAL

Save this picture! Northern side stairs. Image © Bin Zhao (Unique Architecture Photography)

Location No.1 Tencent Road, Jiangxia District, Wuhan, China

Design Team Jin Luo, Xiaoliang Zhang, Zhenzhou Yang, Lei Bai, Fei Cheng, Haiyan Sun, Dan Zhou

Area 22000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Bin Zhao (Unique Architecture Photography)

Text description provided by the architects. The five-story building along the lake side is a wide mirrored pool. The building is like a modern sculpture, standing in the majestic atmosphere of the pool and the lake. The combination of a variety of floors and a rich terrace space further enhances the dialogue with the lake.

To further emphasize the interaction between people, architecture and nature, a huge atrium space called the “Canyon” is built into the office building along the lake side. The fence of the fold line around the atrium echoes the body language of the exterior building, and the decoration and architecture are naturally coordinated.

Save this picture! Southern side stairs. Image © Bin Zhao (Unique Architecture Photography)

There is a wooden reception island on the left side of the lobby and a leisure waiting area on the right side. People enter the lobby and look forward. Through the bright, tall glass walls, the view of Lake Tangxun will be unobstructed.

There are slight changes in the income of each floor of the atrium, and the hollow parts on both sides of the north and south gradually narrow until they are finally closed, and open stairs with different shapes are provided on both sides to each area.

In the atrium, the landscape structure of a wooden veneer wall covered with square holes is particularly eye-catching. It squats, undulates, flips, and entangles along the ground, eventually enclosing a light, free and private space for negotiation.

These small-scale building components combine display and communication, and also reorganize and divide the lobby and the atrium. It not only enriches the level of the atrium space, but also emphasizes the rhythm and composition of the space on a small scale.

Save this picture! Dining hall. Image © Bin Zhao (Unique Architecture Photography)

Different from the compact layout and single function of the traditional staff restaurant, the restaurant dining area is divided into several irregular "islands". Multiple differentiated scenes such as deck seating, private rooms, and window bar provide multiple options for each diners.

Save this picture! Dining hall. Image © Bin Zhao (Unique Architecture Photography)

Save this picture! Dining hall. Image © Bin Zhao (Unique Architecture Photography)

The heightening space of the top floor office area is fully utilized, and the mezzanine space is partially added to form different scene atmospheres. A few white umbrellas with a stretched membrane structure gently diffuse the lighting to each station.

In the Tencent R&D Center, outdoor landscapes, buildings and interior spaces form an all-round interactive relationship. The interior not only shapes the core space of the main body, but also creates a series of miniature fun spaces.