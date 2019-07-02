World
  3. When is Architecture Day?

When is Architecture Day?

When is Architecture Day?
When is Architecture Day?, En 1937 the architects from the University of Chile featured a hat to recognize as architects. Image © Revista CA
In 1996, at the International Union of Architects Congress held in Barcelona, Spain, the organization established that World Architecture Day should coincide with UN-Habitat's World Habitat Day. Therefore, the first Monday of October we celebrate our commitment as architects to our society and our cities.

Nevertheless, some countries around the world kept their national celebrations, highlighting their local milestones, as it happens across Latin America. Did you know Brazil celebrates Architecture Day in December paying homage to Oscar Niemeyer's birthday?

In chronological order, these countries celebrate Architecture Day on the following dates:

Paraguay

Paraguay celebrates Architecture Day on May 16, paying homage to the foundation of Paraguayan Association of Architects (Asociacion Paraguaya de Arquitectos, APAR) in 1946. APAR pushed the foundation of the first architecture school in the country until it finally happened in 1957.

Peru

Peru celebrates Architecture Day on June 8, highlighting the law that allowed the foundation of the College of Architects of Peru (Colegio de Arquitectos del Perú, CAP) in 1962.

Argentina

Argentina celebrates Architecture Day on July 1, remembering the foundation of the International Union of Architects (UIA) in 1949.

Venezuela

Venezuela celebrates Architecture Day on July 4, paying homage to the foundation of the Venezuelan Society of Architects (Sociedad Venezolana de Arquitectos, SVA). In 1966 SVA changed its name to Chamber of Architects of Venezuela (Colegio de Arquitectos de Venezuela) and established the 4th of July as the official day of celebration.

Chile

Colegio de Arquitectos de Chile. Image © Jaime Florio Photography. via Colegio de Arquitectos de Chile
Chile celebrates Architecture Day on August 4, remembering the foundation of the Chamber of Architects (Colegio de Arquitectos de Chile) in 1942. The organization awards the CA Prizes on the same day.

UIA (International Union of Architects)

In 1985, the International Union of Architects established July 1 as the official date in homage to its own foundation in Switzerland, 1949. Nevertheless, a subsequent session held in Barcelona (1996) established that World Architecture Day should coincide with UN-Habitat's World Habitat Day.

Colombia

Colombia celebrates Architecture Day on October 27.

Bolivia

Bolivia celebrates Architecture Day on November 13, on the occasion of the promulgation of Law 1373 of the Professional Practice of the Architect in 1992.

Uruguay

Uruguay celebrates Architecture Day on November 27 as an homage to the foundation of the first Architecture School in Uruguay in 1915.

Brasil

Oscar Niemeyer en 1972. Image Cortesía de Fundação Oscar Niemeyer
Brazil marks December 15 as the Architecture Day, celebrating Oscar Niemeyer's birthday.

About this author
Nicolas Valencia
Author

Cite: Valencia, Nicolas. "When is Architecture Day?" [¿Cuándo se celebra el día del Arquitecto?] 02 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904867/when-is-architecture-day/> ISSN 0719-8884

