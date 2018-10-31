World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Coy Yiontis Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Humble House / Coy Yiontis Architects

Humble House / Coy Yiontis Architects

  • 20:00 - 31 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Humble House / Coy Yiontis Architects
Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

© Tatjana Plitt © Tatjana Plitt © Tatjana Plitt © Tatjana Plitt + 20

  • Architects

    Coy Yiontis Architects

  • Location

    Barwon Heads, Australia

  • Lead Architects

    Rosa Coy, George Yiontis

  • Design Team

    George Yiontis Rosa Coy Elodie Lim

  • Area

    249.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Tatjana Plitt

  • Builder

    J&S Trickey builders

  • Structural Engineer

    Greer Consulting Engineers

  • Landscape Architect

    Bellarine Landscaapes

  • Site Area

    715 sqm

  • Building area (no decking/no garage)

    205 sqm
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Humble House / Coy Yiontis Architects, © Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for an older couple who travel frequently, this coastal home accommodates visiting grandchildren and family as well as being a private, easily maintained haven between adventures. Building form was driven by site conditions and the need for accessibility; the resulting dynamic façade and dramatic internal volumes belie its liveability.

Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Screening from western neighbours and the need for the home to sit at a single level across a sloping site dictated the form of the building. The overbearing nature of the two storey neighbour and threat of overshadowing and overlooking resulted in the design of a long, tall building form running the full length of the western boundary protecting the clients’ amenity. Living spaces are oriented towards the north and cross ventilated. Bedrooms are oriented to the east to capture the morning sun. 

Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Downsizing from a grand heritage country homestead, this new home is consciously contemporary. The clients revel in the ‘touch button technology’ throughout the home. The standard mod-cons such as hydronic heating and electric blinds are relative luxuries after their old home where the stoking of daily fires was required to keep the house warm. Also important are the small touches that aid day to day living; a bench seat at the front door for removing dirty boots; the outdoor shower for rinsing sandy feet after a beach visit; the secret hatch in the garage that accesses the internal kitchen pantry directly so that the heavy grocery bags don’t have to be lugged. 

Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor

This home was to be that which their previous home was not; contemporary and easy to maintain. Consideration of the clients aging comfortably in place determined that there should be no steps in the home; internal spaces and garden are at one continuous level and the resulting terraced garden at the rear of the sloping site provides ease of maintenance and an abundance of vegetables. The main living space features full height glazing to the north and south courtyards.  This can be opened out completely on either or both sides depending on weather conditions. Frequent entertainers, a flexible plan was required which allowed private studies to be converted to bedrooms when visitors stayed on. An isolated study with its own bathroom has the potential to house a live-in carer should the need arise in the future. This is a contemporary home steeped in the history of its occupants and designed around their daily lives. 

Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Comfort, ease of maintenance and facilitation of established daily rituals were primary elements of the clients’ brief. The home is fundamentally liveable and carefully considered with regard to the idiosyncrasies of the couple that live here. Spaces are carefully personalized with customized niches for mementos gathered over a lifetime. Despite the contemporary response required to accommodate the functional brief, the family history is richly evident. We are reminded every time we speak to the client how wonderful the house is to live in.

Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Coy Yiontis Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Humble House / Coy Yiontis Architects" 31 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904854/humble-house-coy-yiontis-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream