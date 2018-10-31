World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Spain
  5. rubial-sanchez
  6. 2018
  7. Parra House / rubial-sanchez

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Parra House / rubial-sanchez

  • 10:00 - 31 October, 2018
Parra House / rubial-sanchez
Parra House / rubial-sanchez, Cortesía de rubial·sanchez
Cortesía de rubial·sanchez

Cortesía de rubial·sanchez

  • Architects

    rubial-sanchez

  • Location

    Madrid, Spain

  • Authors Architects

    Alberto Rubial Alonso, Sergio Sánchez Grande

  • Área

    56.0 m2

  • Año Proyecto

    2018

  • Photographer

    Courtesy of rubial·sanchez
Cortesía de rubial·sanchez
Cortesía de rubial·sanchez

Text description provided by the architects. The transformation of this house in the center of Madrid is based on a radical premise: concentrate all the fixed elements of the house (kitchen, bathroom, storage ...) in a central server core, liberating the perimeter to create a flexible and fluid living space.

Logo
Logo

For this, a wooden box of 2.25 meters in height is built, which allows the complete view of the original wooden beams and the expansion of the spatial perception of the whole house.

Cortesía de rubial·sanchez
Cortesía de rubial·sanchez

For the construction of this box, we use processed wood materials: white melamine faced gray colored MDF boards in panels and exterior core doors, and birch plywood, white melamine faced and natural varnished finish, in the utility core and interior areas. The walls and interior pavements of the core are solved with ceramic tiles and colour grout.

Plan
Plan
Cortesía de rubial·sanchez
Cortesía de rubial·sanchez

On the outside of the box, an industrial oak water-varnished flooring is installed, combined with walls, furniture and carpentry lacquered in white.

Cortesía de rubial·sanchez
Cortesía de rubial·sanchez

In this way, we have transformed a small house in the center of Madrid into a fluid and flexible space where a sin- gle central core constructs the whole house.

Cortesía de rubial·sanchez
Cortesía de rubial·sanchez

About this office
rubial-sanchez
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "Parra House / rubial-sanchez" [Casa Parra / rubial-sanchez] 31 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904824/casa-parra-rubial-sanchez/> ISSN 0719-8884

