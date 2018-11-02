World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses Interiors
  4. Taiwan
  5. PENY HSIEH INTERIORS
  6. 2018
  7. Sculpture of Materials / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

Sculpture of Materials / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

  • 22:00 - 2 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sculpture of Materials / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS
Save this picture!
Sculpture of Materials / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS, © Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese + 22

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. High-quality Texture and Sculptured Space
In silence, the slight flow of space can be perceived: the facade is without the order, five-colored floor rises and falls with a little noise, and the ceiling is ripped through the direct curve. The vividness of leisure is demonstrated in the colors and materials of natural minerals, reaching relaxing breaths and coordination. Through the gray lights, more tiny pores can be seen. They are now far and quiet, breathing deeply and joyfully.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

The cut of building mass and a style of geometric sculpture make the body feel a confortable and peaceful design in the living area with a low-Chroma color, gray. It makes us feel the heaviness of building mass lighter.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

The groove design or hanging design makes you feel the relaxation of the living area. By adopting curves and lines, soft space expressions, the crunch problem of narrow long room is solved and brings living feelings alive.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

When walking into the private room area, you can notice the delicate black iron window that shows the contour of spatial fashion and cleanness and also defines the different outside and inside prospects. The supplementary arc iron flowers spread the terminology of new art.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

The delicate sewing of customized clothing and the inspirational X shape handle create the beautiful imagination and unexpected ceremony for users. When opening the wardrobe, they will feel as they are opening up a jewelry box.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PENY HSIEH INTERIORS
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Taiwan
Cite: "Sculpture of Materials / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS" 02 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904819/sculpture-of-materials-peny-hsieh-interiors/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hey!Cheese

桃园私宅，质雕时光 / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream