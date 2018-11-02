Sculpture of Materials / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

+ 22

Interiors Designers PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

Location Taiwan

Area 155.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Hey!Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. High-quality Texture and Sculptured Space

In silence, the slight flow of space can be perceived: the facade is without the order, five-colored floor rises and falls with a little noise, and the ceiling is ripped through the direct curve. The vividness of leisure is demonstrated in the colors and materials of natural minerals, reaching relaxing breaths and coordination. Through the gray lights, more tiny pores can be seen. They are now far and quiet, breathing deeply and joyfully.

The cut of building mass and a style of geometric sculpture make the body feel a confortable and peaceful design in the living area with a low-Chroma color, gray. It makes us feel the heaviness of building mass lighter.

The groove design or hanging design makes you feel the relaxation of the living area. By adopting curves and lines, soft space expressions, the crunch problem of narrow long room is solved and brings living feelings alive.

When walking into the private room area, you can notice the delicate black iron window that shows the contour of spatial fashion and cleanness and also defines the different outside and inside prospects. The supplementary arc iron flowers spread the terminology of new art.

The delicate sewing of customized clothing and the inspirational X shape handle create the beautiful imagination and unexpected ceremony for users. When opening the wardrobe, they will feel as they are opening up a jewelry box.