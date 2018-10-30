World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. RIBA Publishes 'The Ten Primary Characteristics of Places Where People Want to Live'

RIBA Publishes 'The Ten Primary Characteristics of Places Where People Want to Live'

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
RIBA Publishes 'The Ten Primary Characteristics of Places Where People Want to Live'
Save this picture!
RIBA Publishes 'The Ten Primary Characteristics of Places Where People Want to Live', © Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker

The RIBA's ‘Ten Characteristics of Places Where People Want to Live’ combines a series of case studies that illustrate components of contemporary community housing design. This study was completed to identify and analyze specific, successful elements of past projects that can be easily incorporated into future projects not only in England but also internationally.

The study hopes to demonstrate to its readers the relationship between design quality and the rate of supply in the delivery of much needed well-built affordable housing. Each building example illustrates how appealing and successful design can be easily replicated.

via HTA © Tim Crocker via Proctor + Matthews Architects © Kilian O'Sullivan + 11

“The necessary context for successful place-making is often neglected, but only by addressing this can we improve both the quality of the homes we are building and the rate of supply. High-quality design is essential, but it must be founded upon the right leadership, the right funding and delivery models.”
- Ben Derbyshire, RIBA President

Save this picture!
© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker

1. The Right Place for the Right Housing

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Location often plays a primary role in the choice of a new-build home. A visually-appealing setting is alluring, but proximity to existing, enhanced or new local services such as schools, green open spaces, retail, and employment opportunities are also essential. The ‘right place’ is also a place with physical connectivity – an area that is connected to nearby social, cultural, and economic hubs.

2. A Place to Start and a Place to Stay

Save this picture!
© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker

The study describes the importance of the neighborhood, which incorporates a mix of uses and tenures around spaces for social interaction to promote community inclusion, cohesion, and resilience. A successful design establishes housing as part of a ‘complete place,’ which also offers mixed-use areas as well as places to shop, socialize, and relax. These shared amenities support an inclusive community life and allow people to take collective ownership of the spaces.

3. A Place that Fosters a Sense of Belonging

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hopkinson
© Daniel Hopkinson

A neighborhood can create and foster a distinct visual identity that evolves from its immediate environmental, social, and historical context. These elements add to the creation of a "coherent, authentic and unique sense of place." The composition of new housing should respect and enhance the landscape’s character by complimenting existing buildings.

4. A Place to Live in Nature

Nature is a crucial part of a new neighborhood. New housing should sit in the existing natural context and enhance existing environmental features, habitats, and biodiversity. The inhabitants should have access to nature and green open spaces in the new community. There are a variety of accessible green spaces such as parks, village greens, garden squares, and shared gardens that encourage community interaction, horticulture, and active outdoor living.

5. A Place to Enjoy and be Proud Of

Save this picture!
© Kilian O'Sullivan
© Kilian O'Sullivan

Developments are built to encompass ‘townscape principles of hierarchy,’ taking into consideration the scale, composition, vistas, and elements of surprise, throughout the new settlement, each creating visual interest for the residents and visitors. Larger houses and apartment buildings are positioned to capture attention. Diversity in scale and design can contrast and compliment along streets, creating a dialogue with each other.

6. A Place With a Choice in Homes

Save this picture!
via HTA
via HTA

Most developments can be designed to be adaptable over time, responding to a community or an individual’s changing needs. The study highlights that "empowering communities to participate in the process of designing and building out their own homes has the potential to produce higher quality housing that responds to local needs and therefore increases build-out rates."

7. A Place With Unique and Lasting Appeal

Save this picture!
via Proctor + Matthews Architects
via Proctor + Matthews Architects

"Inherently authentic, memorable and delightful, new housing has a locally-rooted character drawn from its surroundings, but also a strong identity of its own." These are not the standard residential housing types which result in ‘anywhere’ places; they take contextualization into great consideration, shaping their structural identities. A coherent sense of place allows for individuality. Individualized architectural elements include balconies, roof terraces, and projecting bays. Windows can be sized and arranged to create a pleasing balance of solid to void, just another contributor to the ‘personality’ of each home.

8. A Place Where People Feel at Home

Save this picture!
© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker

Inside, homes should be well proportioned and practically laid out, usually utilizing a free-flowing plan while also offering corners for retreat and privacy. Self-finishing can be done by individual occupants so that interiors can be easily customized and personalized to draw more deeply on what ‘home’ means to an individual occupant while maintaining the controlled variety of the streetscape.

9. A Sustainable Place for Future Generations

Save this picture!
via HTA
via HTA

"Environmentally sustainable places will not only play their part in a low-carbon future but will provide a legacy which coming generations will be proud of." In our own time, homes in healthy, clean, resource-efficient neighborhoods are more likely to attract potential owners. These housing schemes provide ideal locations for shared transport schemes that provide a viable alternative to car ownership. Innovative parking strategies, adaptable to a future reduction in car-use, can be integrated into the design.

10. A Place Where People Thrive

Save this picture!
© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker

Homes can have a positive impact on the wellbeing of the people by creating healthier, more comfortable and more spacious interior environments. Home design can optimize solar impact through window size as all living spaces receive sunlight, benefiting inhabitants physically and mentally as well as providing a source of heat. Ideal window placement can also provide good views while maintaining personal privacy.

News via RIBA

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Lindsay Duddy
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Lindsay Duddy. "RIBA Publishes 'The Ten Primary Characteristics of Places Where People Want to Live'" 30 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904784/riba-publishes-the-ten-primary-characteristics-of-places-where-people-want-to-live/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream