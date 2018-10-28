World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Desai Chia Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Montauk House / Desai Chia Architecture

Montauk House / Desai Chia Architecture

  • 13:00 - 28 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Montauk House / Desai Chia Architecture
Save this picture!
Montauk House / Desai Chia Architecture, © Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

© Paul Warchol © Paul Warchol © Paul Warchol © Paul Warchol + 23

  • Structual

    Murray Engineering

  • Civil

    Saskas Engineering

  • Lighting

    Christine Sciulli Light+Design

  • Landscape

    Summerhill Landscapes

  • General Contractor

    Aran Inc.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Text description provided by the architects. This home, designed for a family with two young children, has two levels plus a basement.  The living/dining area & kitchen, the two parents' studies, powder room, and master bedroom suite are located on the upper level.  The ground floor houses the family room, three bedrooms, one bathroom and a 1-car garage. The small lot is on the corner of two quiet streets; a broad, existing oak tree in the front yard provides shade and screening in the summer.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol
Save this picture!
Upper floor plan
Upper floor plan
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

The house was designed to promote family interaction with easy flow between indoor and outdoor activities and clear sight lines across large sections of the home. Three terraces allow family activities to spill out to the outdoors. One is a "garden" terrace that connects the family room to the landscape.  A second, "reading" terrace is shared by the parents' studies. The third, "breezeway" terrace spans the living/dining areas & kitchen.  Covered by a cantilevered roof, it allows the family to live and dine outside, essentially doubling the size of the living/dining areas in the summer. 

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The house facade is a combination of exposed concrete and shou sugi ban- a rainscreen of wood that lets the facade breathe. Shou sugi ban is a traditional Japanese process of burning the surface of wood to make it rot-proof and bug-resistant. The wood color and texture reference vernacular Montauk architecture while articulating an iconic, crisp, modern form. The wood wraps into the interiors, framing the living spaces on the upper floor and cascading down the staircase to the family room.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

End grain wood floors and an exposed “zipper” of beams along the spine of the house reinforce the rugged aesthetic of the home.  All of the materials in the house were selected for ease of maintenance and durability for an active family (as well as the way each of the materials contributes to the textural design palette).

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

The design seamlessly integrates several sustainable design strategies. The roof of the house conceals a large photovoltaic array with enough power storage to run the entire home.  To reduce the use of air-conditioning, we positioned windows and the central stairwell to take advantage of natural ventilation from prevailing winds. Shade from the large cantilevered roof and the "breezeway" terrace also help to reduce solar heat gain from the sun's rays on both floors.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Desai Chia Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors United States
Cite: "Montauk House / Desai Chia Architecture" 28 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904717/montauk-house-desai-chia-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream