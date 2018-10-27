Spire Residences / John Wardle Architects

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. This dynamic residential tower defines the northern gateway of Brisbane’s commercial district.

The tower speaks two languages, one at street level to its cultural heritage neighbours for vibrant street activity and another, towards its younger and taller companions for centralised city living.

The undulating facade is conceived as a net that expands horizontally in response to the plan curves, privacy, sun shading and view lines. The staggered net pattern is set at the scale of an apartment occupant whilst framing views.

A brick podium provides an anchor point whilst integrating with the unique Ann Street streetscape of gothic and arts-and-crafts brick structures. From here the curvilinear structure of the tower rises preserving views to the St John’s Cathedral spires.

Situated on top of the tower is an infinity edge rooftop pool and private rooftop dining room with expansive views of the city.