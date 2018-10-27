World
i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Australia
  5. John Wardle Architects
  6. 2017
  Spire Residences / John Wardle Architects

Spire Residences / John Wardle Architects

  19:00 - 27 October, 2018
Spire Residences / John Wardle Architects
Spire Residences / John Wardle Architects , © Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

© Christopher Frederick Jones © Christopher Frederick Jones © Christopher Frederick Jones © Christopher Frederick Jones + 22

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Text description provided by the architects. This dynamic residential tower defines the northern gateway of Brisbane’s commercial district.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

The tower speaks two languages, one at street level to its cultural heritage neighbours for vibrant street activity and another, towards its younger and taller companions for centralised city living.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

The undulating facade is conceived as a net that expands horizontally in response to the plan curves, privacy, sun shading and view lines. The staggered net pattern is set at the scale of an apartment occupant whilst framing views.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

A brick podium provides an anchor point whilst integrating with the unique Ann Street streetscape of gothic and arts-and-crafts brick structures. From here the curvilinear structure of the tower rises preserving views to the St John’s Cathedral spires.

Typical Floor Plan
Typical Floor Plan

Situated on top of the tower is an infinity edge rooftop pool and private rooftop dining room with expansive views of the city.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

About this office
John Wardle Architects
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Australia
Cite: "Spire Residences / John Wardle Architects " 27 Oct 2018. ArchDaily.

