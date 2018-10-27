Liverpool Paseo Queretaro Facade / Miguel de la Torre

-
Architects
-
LocationAnillo Vial Fray Junípero Serra 7901, La Purisima, 76146 Santiago de Queretaro, Qro., Mexico
-
Architects in ChargeMiguel de la Torre, Rodrigo Márquez
-
Area8900.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
PhotographyJaime Navarro
Text description provided by the architects. The Project is located at Paseo Querétaro Shopping Center, in the city of Santiago de Querétaro, México.
The facade is made of a grid of triangular modules with flat and low-relief pieces, which form an eccentric subtracted pyramid, and when the pieces are rotated allows three possibilities, that combined, a disordered texture is achieved. The intention of this facade is that the different solar illuminations throughout the day generate play of shadows and reflections.
The facade is made of white prefabricated concrete on metal frames.