All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. Juan Marco arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. EL PLA Building / Juan Marco arquitectos

EL PLA Building / Juan Marco arquitectos

  • 10:00 - 26 October, 2018
EL PLA Building / Juan Marco arquitectos
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

© Diego Opazo

  • Architects

    Juan Marco arquitectos

  • Location

    12530 Burriana, Castellón, Spain

  • Architects Collaborators

    Paula Lacomba, Sheila Pérez, Guillermo Gómez

  • Area

    520.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographer

    Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Text description provided by the architects. The bell tower “El templat” (S. XIV, rebuilt in the 40’s), the buttresses on the church of El Salvador (S. XIII, national artistic-historical monument) and the Capilla de la Comunión neoclassical dome (S. XVIII), constitute the key elements in the Historical Centre of Burriana, that was declared Cultural Interest Site in 2007. The main purpose of the building is to highlight this surroundings and emphasise its importance.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The proposal is to create a compact and deep building, with North-South orientation and crossed air ventilation, that has been organized like this: living rooms to South (to the plaza El Pla, having an unorthodox architecture and social representation) and bedrooms to North (to the garden) in the traditional way, which is so effective in terms of thermic issues. This generates a nice connection with the contiguous monuments.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The way the facade is composed is so conditioned by some regulations (Urban General Plan of Burriana, Special Plan to protect the Historical Centre of Burriana, and having the influence of the church of El Salvador, which is Cultural Interest Site), that contrast with the domestic path to the garden, almost in the same way a part of the Capilla de la Comunión invades it, standing in the horizon like a little tower.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Section
Section
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Beside that, some brick walls, with no architectural interest, reflect the Southern sun with some grace. One of the flats is on first floor, while the other one is located on second and third, taking advantage of the sloping roof right in the living room. Both of them are really linked with the environment through some terraces and permeable facades. 

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The ornamental motif in the facade, which is also inside the building, comes from the memory of this place, reminding the pelican exhibited in don Emilio old library. There is many people in Burriana that remember that name already. That was the main argument to be negociated with the institutions in order to be able to build a more opened facade than it looked in the first place due to the strong regulations. The finishing of the roof is a small gesture that tries to intensify the image of the bell tower and the Capilla de la Comunión, mitigating the vision of the dividing walls and involving the sky in the project.

Elevation
Elevation
EL PLA Building / Juan Marco arquitectos, © Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Juan Marco arquitectos
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Spain
Cite: "EL PLA Building / Juan Marco arquitectos" [Edificio EL PLA / Juan Marco arquitectos] 26 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904576/el-pla-building-juan-marco-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

