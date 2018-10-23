World
House A / Andrew Walter

  23 October, 2018
House A / Andrew Walter
© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

© Ben Hosking

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Text description provided by the architects. A house composed of a field of rooms which open and close in dialogue with a landscape.

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Revitalised relationships have been created between the house and elements of its natural environment. Openings in the facade, at various scales, reset territorial boundaries creating diverse connections and dialogues between neighbouring buildings, landscapes and the people that occupy them.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking
1st floor plan
1st floor plan

The simple massing composed of simple materials focuses the viewer's’ attention onto the relationship of the house to its environment. The house at specific points, opens up, to create moments of porosity for landscapes to inhabit. At each of these openings different landscape conditions can be found that are unique responses to the orientation of each courtyard embracing the specific qualities of light, air and the proportion of space. These landscapes have an influence on the adjacent interior space. Interior spaces expand or contract in dialogue with the landscape harmoniously with functional needs. The interior spaces are open, light filled and are detailed to limit distraction.

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Materiality is a detail often oversimplified or over complicated. A rough sawn timber used for the exterior reveals a native material quality often erased during manufacturing. This rough and protective boundary embraces the natural variation of the material. Moving through the house the material texture changes and volumes open up and collide with landscaped spaces that punctuate the plan. Opacity makes way for transparency, privacy for openness and inclusion.

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Andrew Walter
"House A / Andrew Walter" 23 Oct 2018. ArchDaily.

