+ 35

Decoration Design YIZHI INTERIOR DESIGN

Lighting Design TAIJIE

Light Consultant Yuxue Xu

Client VANKE More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As the sales center of Unicity of Vanke in Fuzhou, WJDesign want to make a difference between City of Sky and traditional sales center. Instead of style, we pay more attention to the sense of life experience.

What is the true value of life? LeoHusaid, it is not just a style, but more a living experience.

Save this picture! Site Location. Image Courtesy of WJ Design

The original site was a parking lot with three walls and a pedestrian entrance on the top. The space was dark. In the design considerations, we focus on the users’ experience as the core. Two patios are implanted in such a closed space to introduce natural light.

Through the ramp, the first thing we see is a water pool. The water’s flexibility brings more vitality to the building. We want to use the only external facade of the entire building as much as possible. Through the floor glass, the outdoor landscape can be visually integrated with the interior. At the same time, the mapping of the water surface also extends the indoor perspective appropriately.

Indoor patio links the entrance of the upper-level residential area so that two spaces get well connected. Rain and sunlight comes in through the patio bringing us a more natural and real indoor experience. Natural space permeates each other, and people prefer to stay here.