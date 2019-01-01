World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Medical Facilities
  4. Portugal
  5. Martins Architecture Office
  6. 2018
  7. Performative Bond / Martins Architecture Office

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Performative Bond / Martins Architecture Office

  • 08:00 - 1 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Performative Bond / Martins Architecture Office
Save this picture!
Performative Bond / Martins Architecture Office, © NUDO
© NUDO

© NUDO © NUDO © NUDO © NUDO + 11

Save this picture!
© NUDO
© NUDO

Text description provided by the architects. A 49 sqm store is located in a 1st generation shopping mall that tries to resist the abandonment. Due to its location in the city center, there is still some activity although part of the occupation are the shops marked by successive transformations that create a palette of the suburbanite.

Save this picture!
© NUDO
© NUDO

The project itself is ambitious in its attempt of integration by promoting a performative, stylized, simplified space that contrasts in all its valences with its surroundings. The program consists of an oriental medicine center that had to be built at a controlled cost. It's proposed an adjustment in all the infrastructures and the relocation of the bathroom which becomes a space of mediation between the waiting room and the workroom.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The reception proposes a "box inside a box" showing the original and infrastructural perimeter of the store, drawing a scenic space stripped of any signs. This strategy solves the minimal use of the building features and launches the entire interior atmosphere that was only painted and added a skirting on top of the new pavement. The subdivision of the work cabins is constituted by planes that float in space allowing a dynamic use by the therapist creating a unique atmosphere of treatment.

Save this picture!
Concept
Concept

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Martins Architecture Office
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare medical facilities Refurbishment Renovation Portugal
Cite: "Performative Bond / Martins Architecture Office" [Performative Bond / Martins Architecture Office] 01 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904415/performative-bond-martins-architecture-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream